‘March for Life’ this Friday (Jan 27) in DC

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month
The 44th Annual March for Life, Pro-Life March on Washington, DC.
…this Friday (Jan 27) This year’s theme: “The Power of One”
Schedule of Events: http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/
BTW: Kellyanne Conway, the highest-ranking woman in President Trump’s administration, will be one of the guest speakers… https://goo.gl/aHrhDK
January 22 marked the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US.
* A list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area www.wbfj.fm
