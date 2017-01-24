‘March for Life’ this Friday (Jan 27) in DC

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

The 44th Annual March for Life, Pro-Life March on Washington, DC.

…this Friday (Jan 27) This year’s theme: “The Power of One”

Schedule of Events: http://marchforlife.org/mfl-2017/

BTW: Kellyanne Conway, the highest-ranking woman in President Trump’s administration, will be one of the guest speakers… https://goo.gl/aHrhDK

January 22 marked the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US.

* A list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area www.wbfj.fm