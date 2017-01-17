“Malia and Sasha’s Castle”

With just days left living at the White House, President Obama and the First Lady have donated their daughters’ south lawn playground to a Washington homeless shelter. B
oth saying that the kid’s play structure “brings back many fond memories…” https://goo.gl/mWfYJk
TOPIC: Do you remember your favorite kid playground structure story? 🙂
