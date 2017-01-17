Search
obama-playground-1484337911

“Malia and Sasha’s Castle”

Verne HillJan 17, 2017

With just days left living at the White House, President Obama and the First Lady have donated their daughters’ south lawn playground to a Washington homeless shelter. B

oth saying that the kid’s play structure “brings back many fond memories…”         https://goo.gl/mWfYJk

TOPIC: Do you remember your favorite kid playground structure story?  🙂

Previous PostOur view: Boycotting inauguration a bad idea
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

