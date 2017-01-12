FCC: Make your voice heard…

Commercials way too loud. Questionable content.
You can file a complaint with the FCC on their ‘Consumer Complaint Center’ at consumercomplaints.fcc.gov.
Explain your complaint, select “the issue that best describes your complaint.”
https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=33794
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Sanctity of Human Life Week starts this Sunday… - January 12, 2017
- Volunteer Opportunities (Weekend through Monday) - January 12, 2017
- Update: ‘Make-up’ days for area public schools - January 12, 2017