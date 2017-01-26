Search
“Keeping Their Faith in Public Schools” Parent Event (FREE) FEB 03

Verne HillJan 26, 2017Comments Off on “Keeping Their Faith in Public Schools” Parent Event (FREE) FEB 03

This FREE seminar is designed to equip parents as they help their children keep their Christian faith and values intact in a public school setting.

 

“Keeping Their Faith in Public Schools” Parent Event (FREE)

Friday evening / FEB 03, 2017     TIMES: 7 – 8:30pm  FREE

Location:  Westover Church   / 505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410

http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/

 

This is a brief seminar designed to equip parents as they help their children keep their faith and values intact in a public school setting. Parents will discover:

A powerful way to teach children discernment in class

How to address a concern with a teacher in a gracious way

Students’ religious liberties in class

How to teach your children a biblical definition of tolerance so they hold fast to their moral values and convictions

How to encourage your children toward good character

How to connect the Bible to an academic subject

This seminar will be conducted by Gateways, a national non-profit organization founded in 1991 to help public schools teach about the important contribution the Bible and Christianity make to the world. They give confidence to teachers and school administrators, and help parents navigate the public schools so their children graduate with their faith and values intact.

WATCH TESTIMONY VIDEO      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2Fcp80t20I

*A certificate for 3.5 hours will be given to participants. Check with your district for CEU eligibility.

 

