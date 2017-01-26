Job Coach Randy Wooden

TOPIC: Introvert vs Extroverts during the Job Interview

Randy Wooden – Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building at University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem. Contact Randy Wooden at (336) 464-0516 (Office) procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org

TOPIC: Introvert vs Extroverts during the Job Interview

Introverts

Strengths: Listening, Preparation

Liabilities: Takes time to “warm up” to someone new.

Might appear disinterested / too low key

Tips: Imagine your passions – genuine enthusiasm.

Ask open ended questions.

Take comfort in being prepared.

Extroverts:

Strengths: Outgoing, generally talkative, enjoys teamwork

Liabilities: Talks too much, overpowering, poorer listener

Tips: Don’t interrupt… use verbal “cushions”… social media gaffs