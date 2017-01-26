Search
Randy Wooden

Job Coach Randy Wooden

Verne HillJan 26, 2017Comments Off on Job Coach Randy Wooden

TOPIC: Introvert vs Extroverts during the Job Interview

Randy Wooden – Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill    www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org

 

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building at University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem. Contact Randy Wooden at (336)  464-0516 (Office)  procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org

TOPIC: Introvert vs Extroverts during the Job Interview

 

Introverts

Strengths:  Listening, Preparation

Liabilities:  Takes time to “warm up” to someone new.

Might appear disinterested / too low key

 

Tips:  Imagine your passions – genuine enthusiasm.

Ask open ended questions.

Take comfort in being prepared.

 

Extroverts:

Strengths: Outgoing, generally talkative, enjoys teamwork

 

Liabilities:  Talks too much, overpowering, poorer listener

Tips:  Don’t interrupt… use verbal “cushions”… social media gaffs

 

Previous Post'March for Life' this Friday (Jan 27) in DC
