Job Coach Randy Wooden

TOPIC: Introvert vs Extroverts during the Job Interview
Randy Wooden – Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org
The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building at University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem. Contact Randy Wooden at (336) 464-0516 (Office) procenter@GoodwillNWNC.org
Introverts
Strengths: Listening, Preparation
Liabilities: Takes time to “warm up” to someone new.
Might appear disinterested / too low key
Tips: Imagine your passions – genuine enthusiasm.
Ask open ended questions.
Take comfort in being prepared.
Extroverts:
Strengths: Outgoing, generally talkative, enjoys teamwork
Liabilities: Talks too much, overpowering, poorer listener
Tips: Don’t interrupt… use verbal “cushions”… social media gaffs
