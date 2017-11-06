Job: City With Dwellings needs Overflow Shelter Monitors

Ministry Opportunity: ‘City With Dwellings’ (CWD) is looking to hire Overflow Shelter Monitors in downtown Winston-Salem for the upcoming winter months starting December 1st through the end of march.

As a member of the City With Dwellings team, you will be an important part of CWD’s mission to end homelessness through creating therapeutic and transformative community! The Positions are for 24-36 hours/week. Must be available to work 12hr overnight shifts (6:30pm-6:30am).

Application info at CityWithDwellings.org/Jobs https://citywithdwellings.org/jobs