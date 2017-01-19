Inauguration 2017 (various stories)

When Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Friday, he will use the Bible his mother gave him as well as the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used when he took his oath of office. The Holy Bible has been part of the swearing in ceremony since George Washington. CBN News https://goo.gl/QCSYHH

‘Bikers for Trump’ will be attending the Trump / Pence inauguration this Friday to help ‘protect’ peaceful supporters from fringe protesters who get too rowdy. The group has grown from just 100 riders when it started back in Virginia Beach in October, 2015, to over 200,000 members now. *BTW: Bikers for Trump also plans to honor veterans during an event at John Marshall Park on Friday. ConservativeTribune.com https://goo.gl/Yv3FsR

“In the event that we are needed, we will form a ‘wall of (humanity)’. We’ll be shoulder to shoulder with our brothers, and we’ll be toe-to-toe with anyone who’s going to break through police barriers.” -Chris Cox head of Bikers for Trump

“Our view: Boycotting Trump inauguration a bad idea” Winston-Salem Journal editorial board “For the sake of national unity, we urge Congressman John Lewis and the other members of Congress to reconsider. We hold Lewis, the civil rights icon who was severely beaten on the Selma bridge, in the highest regard. We don’t agree with him that Trump is not a “legitimate president.” No matter what you think about Trump, the fact is he did win the electoral vote… On Friday, all our leaders should be at that inauguration to show the world that we believe in democracy. There will be plenty of time for political battles in the days ahead. But Friday, we should show the world that we are still one nation.” *Read the entire OP/ED piece on the News Blog https://goo.gl/v2N3Y8

San Antonio will be front and center when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in this Friday at noon? Dixie Flag Manufacturing Company has hand-sewn five U.S. flags for the upcoming inauguration in Washington D.C. In years past, the company has provided US flags for past Presidential inauguration ceremonies including Bush and Obama.

**Politics didn’t come into play when the company was asked to make flags for Trump’s inauguration.

Pete Van de Putte, the owner of Dixie Flag Manufacturing company, is husband to Leticia Van de Putte, a staunch Democrat and longtime member of the Texas Legislature, who supported Hillary Clinton during the general election. “It’s an honor when we’re asked to make a flag, especially the stars and stripes. We’ve been doing this for 58 years— it’s a passion this craft of ours. We’re absolutely thrilled. The eyes of the world (will) be watching— we’re definitely going to have the best flags up there.” https://goo.gl/f7fYAx

BTW: The flags, flowing in length at 12 X 25 feet each, will hang behind Trump on the west side of the capitol building. The flags include: one 50-star U.S. flag, two Betsy Ross flags featuring the original 13 colonies, and two Continental Congress flags representing New York, Trump’s hometown.

A majority of the country thinks it’s time for Donald Trump to log off? One poll suggesting that 64% of Americans want the president-elect to shut down @realDonaldTrump, the Twitter account that he has maintained since 2009, which has amassed more than 19 million followers. Trump will inherit @POTUS, the official presidential Twitter account, on Friday. Obama was the first sitting president to have that account. SOURCE: national survey from Quinnipiac University https://goo.gl/G3HAz3