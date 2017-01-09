TECH: Are you using THIS password?

At first glance, “john316” looks like a reasonable password. But, experts say that “john316” is NOT a good choice for keeping your account safe. It’s actually the MOST common Bible verse used as a password, according to a new analysis of a list of 32 million passwords leaked in a 2009 data breach.

Other hackable passwords: jesus,” or variants like “jesus777” and “jesus143.”

*The best passwords should contain a mix of at least 8 to 10 numbers and letters. Also consider unrelated words or phrases. The key is to be unpredictable.

SOURCE: Christianity Today https://goo.gl/yk0WTm