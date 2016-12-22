Homeless Shelters across the Triad could use your help!

Dozens of homeless individuals even families will be seeking shelter from the cold at temporary shelters in Winston-Salem and Greensboro over the next few months.
GREENSBORO: The Interactive Resource Center, YWCA and Greensboro Urban Ministry are assisting those in need of shelter. https://goo.gl/hcvYCy
-In Winston-Salem: More info on volunteering and donating along with a list of nightly shelters thru City With Dwellings… https://citywithdwellings.org/
