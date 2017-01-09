Search
Health: Coughing? Pass the Chocolate…
Health: Coughing? Pass the Chocolate…

Verne Hill Jan 09, 2017

 Next time you’ve got a cough – skip the honey and lemon – and grab some chocolate. New research proves it’s a more effective method of treating the cough.

Why does chocolate work so well? Researchers claim cocoa has properties, which relieves inflammation or irritation. Essentially, it’s stickier than typical cough syrup, and better forms a coating to protect the nerve endings in the throat that trigger the urge to cough.

Patients who took a new medicine containing cocoa were found to have a significant improvement in their cough and sleeplessness within two days (compared to those taking standard cough syrup).

“However drinking hot chocolate won’t have the same effect, as the cocoa isn’t in contact with the throat long enough to form a protective coating.

https://goo.gl/5gJM7Q

 

