Headlines for Wednesday, JAN 11, 2017

A Federal judge will formally sentence Dylann Roof to death after the fatally shooting of nine black church members during a Bible study session in Charleston, SC on June 17, 2015. A jury sentenced Dylann Roof to death on Tuesday, becoming the first person ordered executed for a federal hate crime. *Roof never asked for forgiveness or mercy. https://goo.gl/npolJa

Food Label updates. Beginning in 2018, nutrition labels will be required to list a breakdown of both the total sugars and the added sugars in packaged foods. When the new food labels go into effect, the daily recommended limit for added sugars will be 50 grams, or roughly 12 teaspoons, daily.

BTW: A single 12-ounce can of soda has almost 10 teaspoons of sugar. Wow.

Most adults get more than 10% of their daily calories from ‘added sugar’.

Source: NY Times / Blog https://goo.gl/CW4CIo

NASCAR driver Carl Edwards will not compete in 2017. Edwards is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to pursue other interests outside of driving. Joe Gibbs Racing has picked Daniel Suarez, reigning champion of the Xfinity Series, to replace Edwards as the driver of the #19 Toyota in 2017. Fox Sports https://goo.gl/G9sZDR

Robert Moody is stepping down as music director of the Winston-Salem Symphony in May 2018. Moody is leaving to focus on his work with the Memphis Symphony, where he became principal conductor in September.

A member search committee has been formed… https://goo.gl/fQOG7m

The Piedmont Club is closing? ClubCorp of Dallas, which has managed the Piedmont Club since 1987, plans to exit the private social club sector. The club my shut down as early as March, if a new management company is not found.

The Piedmont Club, located on the 19th floor of the BB&T Building in downtown Winston-Salem, was founded by local business and political leaders who thought the city needed a private club for all people – of every race, gender, creed and religious affiliation. https://goo.gl/fs38mF

RECALL: Honda is recalling +700,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger seat air bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp. Fox News https://goo.gl/q8ZGYv

Among the models recalled are the 2005-2006 Acura MDX, 2005-2012 Acura RL, 2008-2012 Honda Accord, 2006-2011 Honda Civic, 2007-2012 Honda Fit and 2010-2012 Honda Insight.

President Obama gave his final speech to America last night. After the inauguration on January 20th, Obama says he plans to take some time off and write a book… CNN

NOTE: President –Elect Trump giving his first press conference at 11:30 this morning. Topics covered Repeal and eventual replacement of Obamacare, Trump overseas business dealings.

Share-The-Health: Free health screenings will be available this Saturday (Jan 14) from 10am to 4pm at the Downtown Health Plaza,

(1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) in Winston-Salem.

The Health fair is open to adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level and/or immigration status. Spanish-language interpreters will be available. Childcare will be provided. Sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Email: info@sharethehealthfair.org. https://goo.gl/8Cdeub

Trans World Radio is looking to diversify their outreach focus.

Did you know 80% of those ‘unreached’ with the Gospel live in a country where YouTube is the first or second most visited website?

The millennial generation is a big reason for why visual technology is becoming more critical to new ministry approaches among the unreached.

*T-W-R has mostly focused on radio and audio methods to share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Radio was mainly the only way people in hard-to-reach countries and regions can hear uncensored messages about God’s Word.

-Times are changing. In 2017, TWC is finding ourselves in a situation where more and more completely unreached people groups (people under the age of 30) are going online and watching visual media, they’re watching YouTube, they’re watching satellite television. Fact: Roughly 70% of the population of Western Africa is under the age of 32. https://goo.gl/yWZaW7

LaQueena Grover thought she was pregnant with twins, but it turned out to be one very large baby. At delivery, Loyalty Adonis Grover was 14 lbs, 1 oz.

After spending a month in the neonatal intensive care unit, Loyalty is home and growing fast. He currently weighs nearly 15 pounds and measures two feet in height. Loyalty wears a size ‘3’ in Pampers (a newborn wears a size 1).

Story from Louisiana https://goo.gl/dM7IXd

Follow up on the little girl that lost her teddy bear during that deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last week.

Courtney Gelinas was recently reunited with ‘Rufus’. The teddy bear was a gift from Courtney’s dying grandfather a decade ago.

Courtney – a 10-year-old from Windsor, Ontario – along with her parents, siblings (and Rufus) were about to board a plane back home when a lone gunman fatally shot five people one floor below the family last Friday. Rufus, the Teddy Bear, was left behind as the family fled onto the tarmac.

BTW: The airport is in the process of returning some 25,000 stranded items back to passengers. https://goo.gl/Iyrp5N

Question: What’s one thing that you have lost or mis-placed

that you would like to have back? Why?

FYI: (Verne) I would LOVE to have my college class ring back. My grandparents bought be that ring as an incentive / reward to pass my final ‘math’ class at ASU.

Unfortunately, the ring was flushed (long story) and never to be seen again… L

I Am A Queen will host the 7th Annual Winter Drive for the Homeless in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Saturday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Windsor Recreation Center, located at 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. The goal is to collect winter gear and personal hygiene products for homeless men, women and children in Guilford County. For more details about donating, please visit www.IAmAQueen.org, call 336-638-1315 or email info@iamaqueen.org.

Reminder: Tax filing season starts January 23.

The IRS will begin accepting returns on January 23

FYI: About 80% of Tax Filings be filed electronically.

Good News: Deadline for filing will be April 18

(April 15 falls on a Saturday and April 17 (Emancipation Day) is a DC holiday)