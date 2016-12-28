Headlines for WED DEC 28, 2016

Recycle your OLD Christmas tree (Forsyth County)

The City of Winston-Salem is collecting old Christmas trees to turn into mulch.

(BTW: Residents in single-family homes inside the Winston-Salem city limits can put their Christmas trees at the curb for pick-up during the regular city brush collection.)

NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees.

Amazon just had its greatest holiday (online selling) season ever.

Check out these stats…

-A watch was sold every 1.5 seconds.

-Shoppers scooped up a lot of toys and Hasbro’s Pie Face games were the best-selling in the category.

-Shoppers bought enough KitchenAid mixers to make around 7.5 million cookies at once.

-Amazon sold enough running shoes to run 18,603 times around the globe.

*BTW: Shoppers with an Amazon Prime membership purchased more than one billion items during the holiday shopping season.

Looking ahead to New Year’s Resolutions (‘Pollfish’ survey)…

*The 80 / 20 RULE applies to New Year’s Resolutions?

Only 20% of Americans say they are able to create permanent change in their lives with their New Year’s resolutions. The other 80% typically stick to their New Year’s resolutions for two months or less…

Most popular New Year’s Resolutions for 2017…

Eat healthier and exercise more (63%) Focus more on my personal happiness (59%)

3. Lose weight (56%)

4. Set up a budget or savings plan (55%)

5. Spend more time with family (43%)

6. Procrastinate less (41%)

7. Improve my relationship with my parent, spouse, or kids (37%)

8. Deepen my current romantic relationship (34%)

9. Be a better spouse, parent, daughter/son, or friend (33%)

10. Travel more (31%) Keeping our New Year’s ‘RESOLUTIONS’ secret?

Close to half (48%) of Americans have no plans to share their 2017 New Year’s resolutions on social media.

Facebook is the platform of choice for 46% if they do share on social media, with Instagram trailing far behind at 16%.

LinkedIn is the least popular medium for sharing New Year’s resolutions (4%).

SOURCE: Pollfish www.pollfish.com

A new donut shop(s) coming to the Triad?

Duck Donuts is looking for a retail location in Winston-Salem.

Franchise owners Rebecca and David Johnson are opening a Duck Donuts

In Greensboro in January, at the corner of North Elm and Pisgah Church Road.

Another location is set to open near the Palladium Shopping Center in High Point. The Johnsons have the Duck Donuts territories for Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.

BTW: Duck Donuts got its name from the northern Outer Banks seaside town of Duck, N.C. The first Duck Donuts opened in Kitty Hawk in 2007. https://goo.gl/1FSuUF

At the MOVIES: “Rogue One” – the latest Star Wars film – is still #1 at the Box Office, followed by the animated film “Sing”. https://goo.gl/Qa3i

Christmas is the season of giving, January the month of returns.

UPS expects to deliver 1.3 million packages back to retailers on January 5th, also known as “National Returns Day.” That would be a record for returns. CNN

Big win for Wake Forest over Temple (34-26) in the Military Bowl

Frank Spencer Classic: High School basketball

-West Forsyth vs WS Prep TONIGHT (WED 8:45pm) in the Championship Game at the Joel in WS. Mt Tabor vs N Surry in the 3rd place game (2:30pm) at Reagan.

NBA star LeBron James has been named The Associated Press 2016 Male Athlete of the Year, beating out Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt.

US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was named AP’s top female athlete of 2016.

Actress Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, passed away on Tuesday. She was 60. Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday when she suffered a medical emergency on a flight to Los Angeles.

Voice of “Heat Miser” passes? Tony award winning actor George S. Irving passed away December 26. He was 94.

Irving is best known to younger fans as the voice of the grumpy Heat Miser in the Rankin/Bass holiday classic stop motion animated movie “The Year Without a Santa Claus” and its sequel “A Miser Brothers’ Christmas.”

*Irving won a Tony in 1973 for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in the Broadway production of Irene opposite Debbie Reynolds. http://www.playbill.com/article/american-actor-george-s-irving-dies

Bruce DeHaven – former special teams coach with the Carolina Panthers – lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday. He was 68. DeHaven coached special teams with such NFL teams including the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. https://goo.gl/XroV0C