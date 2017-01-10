Search
Home Blog Headlines for Tuesday, JAN 10, 2017
Headlines for Tuesday, JAN 10, 2017

Verne HillJan 10, 2017Comments Off on Headlines for Tuesday, JAN 10, 2017

Go Tigers: Clemson over Alabama…35 – 31
2-yard touchdown pass with 1 second remaining gave Clemson a wild 35-31 win over #1 Alabama in College Football’s National Championship Game. ESPN

 

Breaking News: NASCAR driver Carl Edwards will not compete in 2017.
Edwards is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to pursue other interests outside of driving.
Joe Gibbs Racing has picked Daniel Suarez, reigning champion of the Xfinity Series, to replace Edwards as the driver of the #19 Toyota in 2017.
Although he is outgoing, personable and popular with his sponsors, Edwards is one of the few drivers who isn’t active on Twitter and keeps a very low profile on social media. SOURCE: Fox Sports https://goo.gl/G9sZDR

 

Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association have been recognized as Top 10 Charities Changing the World in 2016.
As part of a special project by CNBC, the two North Carolina nonprofit organizations were recognized for their work “both at home and abroad, all while maintaining top-notch financial management and transparency standards.”
https://goo.gl/iAtyEU

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on the nomination of Senator Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) to be the country’s next Attorney General. https://goo.gl/bUeHNB

A manhunt continues in Orlando for a man who fatally wounded a police officer. The suspect, Markeith Loyd is considered armed and dangerous. A second law enforcement officer also died when his motorcycle crashed while responding to the manhunt. -CNN

The estimated cost of raising a child (birth to age 17) is +$233,000
…or roughly $14,000 dollars annually. The numbers do NOT include the annual cost of college ($20,000 of public vs $45,000 private).
Good news: Families with 3 or more kids will spend an average of 24% less per child. Due to sharing, buying in bulk and sibling discounts… Source: Dept of Ag

Positive Panther News: Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen has been voted winner of Nationwide’s ‘Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge’. Thanks to fans, the 10-year veteran earned $25,000 for his foundation – Receptions for Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation. https://goo.gl/seYXYS

Free screenings and other health-related services will be available to the public this Saturday (Jan. 14) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Health Plaza, (1200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive) in Winston-Salem.
The fair is open to adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level and/or immigration status. Email: info@sharethehealthfair.org.
Spanish-language interpreters also will be available. Childcare will be provided.
Sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostNASCAR driver Carl Edwards will not compete in 2017.
Community Events

Jan
11
Wed
5:30 pm GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
GriefShare @ Green Street Baptist Church (High Point)
Jan 11 @ 5:30 pm – 7:45 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.819.4356
Jan
14
Sat
8:00 am “New Year, New You” Ladies Confe... @ Journey Church (Lexington)
“New Year, New You” Ladies Confe... @ Journey Church (Lexington)
Jan 14 @ 8:00 am – 12:30 pm
Guest Speakers: Adrian Jessen (FIT for Service) &  Sharon Glasgow (Proverbs 31 Ministries) It’s FREE, however registration is recommended: https://www.eventbrite.com 336.843.4053  
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 14 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
9:30 am “The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
“The Summit” Men’s Conference @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 14 @ 9:30 am – 3:30 pm
The conference will feature Bob Tebow, father of professional football and baseball star Tim Tebow; David and Jason Benham, former professional Minor League Baseball players, best-selling authors, and entrepreneurs; Dr. Tejado Hanchell, prison chaplain, international[...]
5:00 pm Relentless Flood / Arms of Mercy @ The Inn (Salisbury)
Relentless Flood / Arms of Mercy @ The Inn (Salisbury)
Jan 14 @ 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Other musical guests: Heavenly Armored, Tomorrow’s End & Selfless Sunday (704) 213-1467 Dave Bumgarner from WBFJ’s CrossRoad Radio will serve as the emcee. The concert is a benefit for The Inn

View Calendar

