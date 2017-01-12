Headlines for Thursday, JAN 12, 2017

Update: The Winston-Salem Fire Department now says that a second house fire has been connected to the kerosene / gasoline ‘mix-up’ from one local convenience store. https://goo.gl/5xZbZx

*Anyone who purchased (what they believed to be) kerosene from the Akron Market Citgo station on the corner of Glenn Avenue and Akron Drive in the last 10 days should NOT use it.

Authorities have identified three of the six people who purchased gasoline from Akron Market Citgo station when they thought they were buying kerosene.

*Gasoline has the potential to explode if used in a kerosene heater.

Share-The-Health: Free health screenings will be available this Saturday

(Jan 14) from 10am to 4pm at the Downtown Health Plaza, in Winston-Salem.

The Health fair is open to adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level and/or immigration status. Spanish-language interpreters will be available. Childcare will be provided. Sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Email: info@sharethehealthfair.org. https://goo.gl/8Cdeub

Friendly Rivalry? App State and East Carolina have agreed to a football series that will begin at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and conclude with three on-campus games, two games in Greenville and one in Boone. Dates and details to follow next week… https://goo.gl/GwVDRL

BTW: App State will host longtime local rival Wake Forest this Fall (Sept. 23)

at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone. https://goo.gl/kL6SqX

Volunteer Opportunities this Weekend through this Monday

Celebrating Dr Martin Luther King, Jr – ‘Day of Service’

https://www.serve.gov/search-volunteer-opportunities#searchapi_content_container

7th Annual ‘Winter Drive for the Homeless’

This Saturday (Jan 14) from 10am to 1pm

at the Windsor Recreation Center (1601 E. Gate City Blvd) in Greensboro.

*GOAL: Collect winter gear + necessity items for the homeless in Guilford County.

Supporting the YWCA Greensboro Family Shelter

‘Winter Drive for the Homeless’ in celebration

of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr Day of Service

Sponsored by www.IAmAQueen.org

…calling all women to be a blessing to others by providing charitable deeds.

For more details about donating, Call 336-638-1315

Due to last weekend’s blast of Winter weather, area schools are adjusting their schedules to accommodate days lost to snow covered roads..

Update: The latest list of ‘make-up’ days for area public schools

can be found on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (Fox 8)

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools

Make-up days: February 14, April 10 and June 9

Davidson County Schools

Make-up days: January 23, January 24 and February 20.

Davie County Schools

The Board of Education waived the January 9 inclement weather day for students. Students will make up January 10 inclement weather day on January 25, which was originally scheduled as a teacher workday.

Guilford County Schools

Make-up days for traditional academic calendar schools: January 25, March 31 and June 12.

20-day extended-year schools (Allen Jay Middle, Brooks Global Studies, Johnson Street Global Studies and Washington Montessori): No scheduled makeup days; days will only be made up if the district exceeds five inclement weather days.

10-day extended-year schools (Allen Middle, Fairview Elementary, Hampton Elementary University Partnership, Oak Hill Elementary, Parkview Village Elementary and Wiley Elementary): January 25, March 31 and June 12.

The Early College at Guilford: January 25, March 20 and March 21.

Greensboro College Middle College: January 25, April 12 and April 13.

The Middle College at UNCG: January 25, February 13 and April 12.

The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro: January 25, March 13 and May 23.

Other Early/Middle Colleges and Academies (The Academy at Central, The Academy at Smith, The Middle College at Bennett, The Middle College at N.C. A&T, The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, The Middle College at GTCC-High Point and The Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown): January 25, March 13 and May 23.

Surry County Schools

Make-up days: March 10, June 12 and 13, with June 14 and 15 as possible additional make-up days if needed.

Randolph County Schools

There are five days built into the school calendar to absorb missed days. Three days this week were missed that will not be made up. Consequently, there are two more days that could be missed with no make-up days.

http://myfox8.com/2017/01/12/snow-makeup-days-for-schools-in-the-piedmont-triad/

Stats from the latest Winter Storm (Winston-Salem)

* 1,600 tons of salt

* 31,000 gallons of brine

*400 miles of major streets

* 245 miles of residential streets.

SOURCE: Twitter / City of WS ‏@CityofWS

WSPD: Top three reasons for people don’t wear seat belts?

– Wrinkles clothes

– I have air bags

– They’re uncomfortable.

*City Winston-Salem ‏@CityofWS #BuckleUp #WSPolice

Winston-Salem City offices will be closed this Monday (JAN 16)

to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

*Garbage and recycling will follow the normal schedule.

*All yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.

*CityLink 3-1-1, the city’s call center, will not be staffed BUT non-911 emergency

calls will be forwarded to on-call staff with the appropriate department.

http://www.cityofws.org/News/ID/20131/Collection-Changes-for-Martin-Luther-King-Jr-Day-Holiday

ALDI Lexington

– store will be closed for around 5 weeks for remodeling as of this Sunday at 4PM.

-right now, every time you make a purchase, you get (3) coupons of 5$ off 30$ or more at select Aldi locations. -Patti