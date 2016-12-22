Search
Thursday, DEC 22, 2016
Headlines Thursday, DEC 22, 2016

Verne Hill Dec 22, 2016

Is it okay to re-gift Christmas presents?  Dave Ramsey says YES! Actually, that’s one of the most often-asked Christmas giving questions to www.daveramsey.com.

*Rules to Re-Gifting include…

Take off the nametag!

Don’t regift gifts from meaningful people.

Re-Gift…sooner rather than later.

Rewrap the gift.

*Check out Dave’s “10 Rules of Christmas Re-gifting on the News Blog

http://www.daveramsey.com/blog/10-rules-of-regifting

 

Gift Wrappers Needed: The Friends of the Central Library need volunteers to help wrap gifts at the Barnes and Noble location off Hanes Mall Blvd

TODAY and Friday.  *Most shifts are 2 hours, but any time is appreciated.

**Donations will benefit the Library’s Summer Reading Program for kids…

INFO: (336) 727-0734. https://goo.gl/ccta1p       (Location: 1925 Hampton Inn Court in WS)

 

Safe at HOME? Young adults – living with their parents – has hit a 75-year high. A new survey says millennials are moving back in with parents or relatives due to higher cost of living, lack of employment and mounting college debt.  CNN

 

Pothole problems? They often form when water seeps into the road base, then freezes, pushes the roadway up, and when it gets warmer, tires roll over it and it gives way. Potholes cost $3 billion a year in vehicle damage in the US.    AAA

 

A poll has found that the most annoying word or phrase used in casual conversation in America is “whatever.”  #2   “No offense, but”    …   #3   “You know, right”    www.people.com

 

HB2 stands…   The NC General Assembly adjourned its fifth special session of the year Wed night without repealing House Bill 2.   https://goo.gl/Qszvm5

**Let your state rep know how you feel about HB2, links on our News Blog

 

FREE concert: The Salem Band will perform Thursday evening in WS…

@ Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague St. @ 7:30 p.m. https://goo.gl/ccta1p

 

Attention Walmart shoppers

The nation’s largest retailer will close at 6pm on Christmas Eve (this Saturday)

 

Catch a Classic holiday film on the BIG screen

The Carolina Theatre (downtown Greensboro) is showing…

“It’s a Wonderful Life”    TODAY (DEC 22)  @ 7pm

Details www.carolinatheatre.com  Box office #  (336) 333-2605

 

The latest Star Wars film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” #1 at the Box Office

Check out the latest movie and music reviews from ‘Focus on the Family’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm      https://goo.gl/xds4GL

 

Unrealistic expectations?   Holidays are supposed to inspire celebration, friends and fellowship, but if you’re not careful, the good times can quickly turn into huge burdens.

“Lots of people are overwhelmed this time of year, and some even dread the holidays. One of the main causes of the holiday blues is having unrealistic expectations.  We sometimes set our hopes so high that the slightest setback nearly ruins things. This can be exacerbated by overdrinking, overeating and fatigue.” said psychologist Dr. Bernard Davidson at Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia.

CONSTRUCTIVE  WAYS  TO  BEAT  THE  ‘HOLIDAY BLUES’

Be practical. Remember that the holidays are not about everything being perfect. Keep expectations modest, and try not to compare yourself to others.

Plan ahead. Procrastination – whether related to shopping or event planning – can make tasks seem more difficult. Draft a plan to accomplish what you need to do during the holidays and stick to it. For example, plan to buy a certain number of gifts per week, and have your family pitch in with party planning.

 Just say no. During the holidays, it’s easy to feel pressure to overcommit to volunteering, entertaining and attending events and other activities. Know your limits, and make a commitment not to overextend yourself. Choose the activities that are most important and decline others without guilt.

 Be charitable. Some of the greatest joys can be found in giving, so look for ways to help out those who are less fortunate.

More ways to beat the ‘HOLIDAY BLUES’ on the News Blog

 

 

 

So, how many scripture references deal with the phrase “fear not”?

The phrase “Fear Not” in the intended context is used +80 times
Other word pairings equal to “fear not” appear +30 times

SOURCE: “MUSINGS OF A MINISTER’S WIFE”… https://goo.gl/KtRzux

 

The pharmaceutical company Mylan says a generic version of its EpiPen anti-allergy device will be in pharmacies sometime this week. 

The generic cost will be half the cost of its brand-name.  Source: NPR

 

Temporary overnight shelters are now OPEN locally for those in need.

*Homeless Shelters across the Triad can use your help! …more info on volunteering and donating along with a list of nightly shelters on our News Blog.

 

 “Gloria in Excelsis Deo”

-Latin for “Glory to God in the Highest”

Also known as the ‘Greater Doxology’

Previous PostOperation Bed Roll: Recycle with a Purpose
