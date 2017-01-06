Headlines for Friday, JAN 06, 2017

Snow, Bitter Cold on the way…
Winter Storm Warning… (late Friday through Saturday afternoon)
-Heaviest snowfall between midnight through 9am Saturday
-Travel will become hazardous overnight into early next week…
-Expect ‘below normal’ temperatures through early next week
Cancelled: The annual Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools magnet school fair planned for Saturday has been CANCELLED because of bad weather.
*BTW: If you are interested in learning more about Magnet Schools or filling out an application, find a link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://goo.gl/zCCNLP
BTW: The Magnet-school application window closes on Jan. 23
Today is ‘Epiphany’ Day (or ‘Three Kings Day’)
…the appearance of the Wise Men to Jesus (the toddler).
*According to Matthew 2:11, the Wise Men offered symbolic gifts to a young Jesus of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
*the gold representing his royal standing;
frankincense his divine birth;
and myrrh his mortality. https://goo.gl/RD45JH
National “Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day”
You can recycle your (old) REAL Christmas tree in Forsyth County.
The City of Winston-Salem is collecting used (REAL) Christmas trees to turn into mulch. Tree recycling continues through Jan. 31.
Check out the list of disposal locations on the News Blog https://goo.gl/bEiDZd
NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from real trees.
Reminder: Tax filing season starts January 23.
The IRS will begin accepting returns on January 23
FYI: About 80% of Tax Filings be filed electronically.
Good News: Deadline for filing will be April 18
(April 15 falls on a Saturday and April 17 (Emancipation Day) is a DC holiday)
From the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas
One of the more creative? items on display this year is called the “Shoe-ver.” Picture yourself with some oversized bedroom shoes, which can vacuum up crumbs off the floor as you ‘scuff’ about. *The ‘Shoe-ver’ was part of an internal design contest at auto parts supplier, Denso.
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
