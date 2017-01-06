Search
Headlines for Friday, JAN 06, 2017
Headlines for Friday, JAN 06, 2017

Jan 06, 2017

Snow, Bitter Cold on the way…

 

Winter Storm Warning… (late Friday through Saturday afternoon)

-Heaviest snowfall between midnight through 9am Saturday

-Travel will become hazardous overnight into early next week…

-Expect ‘below normal’ temperatures through early next week

 

Cancelled: The annual Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools magnet school fair planned for Saturday has been CANCELLED because of bad weather.

https://goo.gl/I4bHEL

*BTW: If you are interested in learning more about Magnet Schools or filling out an application, find a link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm   https://goo.gl/zCCNLP

BTW: The Magnet-school application window closes on Jan. 23

 

 

Today is ‘Epiphany’ Day (or ‘Three Kings Day’)

…the appearance of the Wise Men to Jesus (the toddler).

*According to Matthew 2:11, the Wise Men offered symbolic gifts to a young Jesus of  gold, frankincense and myrrh.

*the gold representing his royal standing;

 frankincense his divine birth;

and myrrh his mortality.           https://goo.gl/RD45JH

 

 

National “Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day”
You can recycle your (old) REAL Christmas tree in Forsyth County. 

The City of Winston-Salem is collecting used (REAL) Christmas trees to turn into mulch. Tree recycling continues through Jan. 31.

Check out the list of disposal locations on the News Blog    https://goo.gl/bEiDZd

NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from real trees.

 

 

Reminder: Tax filing season starts January 23.

The IRS will begin accepting returns on January 23

FYI: About 80% of Tax Filings be filed electronically.

Good News: Deadline for filing will be April 18

(April 15 falls on a Saturday and April 17 (Emancipation Day) is a DC holiday)

 

 

From the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas

One of the more creative? items on display this year is called the “Shoe-ver.” Picture yourself with some oversized bedroom shoes, which can vacuum up crumbs off the floor as you ‘scuff’ about.   *The ‘Shoe-ver’ was part of an internal design contest at auto parts supplier, Denso.

Verne Hill

Community Events

Nov
13
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 13 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 8 2017 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Jan
7
Sat
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 7 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
10:00 am Magnet School Enrollment Fair @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
Magnet School Enrollment Fair @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (Winston-Salem)
Jan 7 @ 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
The Winston-Salem / Forsyth County School offers 20 magnet schools! 336.727.2519  / http://www.wsfcsmagnets.net  
Jan
8
Sun
3:00 pm Police Prayer Circle @ Winston-Salem Police Department (Winston-Salem)
Police Prayer Circle @ Winston-Salem Police Department (Winston-Salem)
Jan 8 @ 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
You are encouraged to show your support for these brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day for our safety! 336.749.3519    
4:00 pm Financial Peace University @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ First Presbyterian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 8 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 10-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” For registration info: 336.723.1621

View Calendar

