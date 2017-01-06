Headlines for Friday, JAN 06, 2017

Snow, Bitter Cold on the way…

Winter Storm Warning… (late Friday through Saturday afternoon)

-Heaviest snowfall between midnight through 9am Saturday

-Travel will become hazardous overnight into early next week…

-Expect ‘below normal’ temperatures through early next week

Cancelled: The annual Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools magnet school fair planned for Saturday has been CANCELLED because of bad weather.

BTW: The Magnet-school application window closes on Jan. 23

BTW: The Magnet-school application window closes on Jan. 23

Today is ‘Epiphany’ Day (or ‘Three Kings Day’)

…the appearance of the Wise Men to Jesus (the toddler).

*According to Matthew 2:11, the Wise Men offered symbolic gifts to a young Jesus of gold, frankincense and myrrh.

*the gold representing his royal standing;

frankincense his divine birth;

and myrrh his mortality. https://goo.gl/RD45JH

National “Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day”

You can recycle your (old) REAL Christmas tree in Forsyth County.

The City of Winston-Salem is collecting used (REAL) Christmas trees to turn into mulch. Tree recycling continues through Jan. 31.

Check out the list of disposal locations on the News Blog https://goo.gl/bEiDZd

NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from real trees.

Reminder: Tax filing season starts January 23.

The IRS will begin accepting returns on January 23

FYI: About 80% of Tax Filings be filed electronically.

Good News: Deadline for filing will be April 18

(April 15 falls on a Saturday and April 17 (Emancipation Day) is a DC holiday)

From the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas

One of the more creative? items on display this year is called the “Shoe-ver.” Picture yourself with some oversized bedroom shoes, which can vacuum up crumbs off the floor as you ‘scuff’ about. *The ‘Shoe-ver’ was part of an internal design contest at auto parts supplier, Denso.