HB2 stands…

All NC Senate Democrats voting against Wednesday nights vote to repeal HB2.

The NC General Assembly adjourned its fifth special session of the year Wed night without repealing House Bill 2. After four days of rumors that a deal had been reached between leaders on both sides of the aisle and that the City of Charlotte would roll back the provisions that started the entire HB2 roller coaster, no agreement was reached. https://goo.gl/Qszvm5

Special Session Ends With HB2 Intact!