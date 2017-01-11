GOV: New food labels for 2018

Nutrition labels will be required to list a breakdown of both the total sugars and the added sugars in packaged foods. When the new food labels go into effect, the daily recommended limit for added sugars will be 50 grams, or roughly 12 teaspoons, daily. BTW: A single 12-ounce can of soda has almost 10 teaspoons of sugar. Wow. https://goo.gl/CW4CIo

Many nutrition advocates have urged the F.D.A. to require that food labels list added sugars in both teaspoons and grams on food labels, arguing that Americans often underestimate the actual amount of sugar in a product when it’s expressed in grams alone.

How much sugar is too much?

One of the largest studies of added sugar consumption, which was led by the CDC, found that adults who got more than 15% of their daily calories from added sugar had a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. For the average adult, that translates to about 300 calories, or 18 teaspoons of added sugar, daily.

That may sound like a lot, but a single 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola, for example, has almost 10 teaspoons of sugar; it can add up quickly.

The study found that most adults got more than 10% of their daily calories from added sugar. The biggest sources for adults were soft drinks, fruit juices, desserts and candy.

Source: NY Times / Blog https://goo.gl/CW4CIo