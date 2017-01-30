Gift of Life

Gloria Mills Chapman, daughter of Christian singer Amy Grant, is continuing to recover after donating a kidney to her best friend – Kathryn Dudley – last week.
BTW: According to the National Kidney Foundation, the average wait time for patients on the national organ transplant list is three to five years, and can be even longer in cases.
SOURCE: The Tennessean https://goo.gl/FUE4Pd
