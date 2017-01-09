Search
FROSTBITE VS HYPOTHERMIA
FROSTBITE VS HYPOTHERMIA

Verne HillJan 09, 2017Comments Off on FROSTBITE VS HYPOTHERMIA

Serious medical conditions can arise due to extreme cold weather.  Wear layers and keep skin covered if you are going to be outside…

Frostbite

Frostbite causes a loss of feeling and color in affected areas. It most often affects the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, or toes. Frostbite can permanently damage the body, and severe cases can lead to amputation. The risk of frostbite is increased in people with reduced blood circulation and among people who are not dressed properly for extremely cold temperatures.

Recognizing Frostbite

At the first signs of redness or pain in any skin area, get out of the cold or protect any exposed skin—frostbite may be beginning.

Any of the following signs may indicate frostbite:

a white or grayish-yellow skin area

skin that feels unusually firm or waxy

numbness

A victim is often unaware of frostbite until someone else points it out because the frozen tissues are numb.

What to Do:  If you detect symptoms of frostbite, seek medical care. Because frostbite and hypothermia both result from exposure, first determine whether the victim also shows signs of hypothermia, as described previously. Hypothermia is a more serious medical condition.  https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/staysafe/frostbite.html

 

 

Hypothermia

When exposed to cold temperatures, your body begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced. Prolonged exposure to cold will eventually use up your body’s stored energy. The result is hypothermia, or abnormally low body temperature

 

Victims of hypothermia are often (1) elderly people with inadequate food, clothing, or heating; (2) babies sleeping in cold bedrooms; (3) people who remain outdoors for long periods—the homeless, hikers, hunters, etc.; and (4) people who drink alcohol or use illicit drugs.

Warnings signs of hypothermia…

Adults:

shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss,

slurred speech and drowsiness

Infants:

bright red, cold skin, very low energy

 

What to Do:  If you notice any of these signs, take the person’s temperature. If it is below 95°, the situation is an emergency—get medical attention immediately.

https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/staysafe/hypothermia.html

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
