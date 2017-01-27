Friday News, JAN 27, 2017

You might want to think twice the next time you’re ready to blame the weather for your aches and pains. Some people swear that changes in humidity, temperature, air pressure and the like trigger back pain and arthritis. A new Australian study found NO evidence to support that theory. SOURCE: HealthDay News / https://goo.gl/9Sv8Ar

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month *List of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog wbfj.fm.

Vice President Mike Pence will speak at today’s 44th annual ‘March for Life’ gathering in Washington, DC. The VP’s appearance will make history. He will be the highest ranking government official to ever address the pro-life DC event in person. Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway will also speak…

Pro Life news this week:

Monday: Donald Trump signed a presidential orders that prohibits federal money from supporting international groups that promote abortion.

Tuesday: The US House voted to permanently restrict federal tax dollars from paying for abortions for low-income women on Medicaid. https://goo.gl/IGgfz6

What’s on your doggie iPod? One Scottish study of ‘canine behavior’ confirming that the stress level of kennel dogs decreased significantly after specific music was played, say from artists such as Bob Marley and Fleetwood Mac.

Seems that reggae and soft rock music has a calming effect on our four legged friends. SOURCE: University of Glasgow https://goo.gl/zjnX7K

It’s time to start thinking about filing our state and federal income taxes!

NOTE: Tax filing deadline is April 18th (not the 15th this year)

Go Rams: WSSU’s ‘Red Sea of Sound’ marching band will compete at the Honda ‘Battle of the Bands’ in Atlanta this Saturday (Jan. 28).

WSSU is one of eight universities (including NC A&T University) invited to the event at the Georgia Dome. https://goo.gl/pbhjzn

‘Doxology’ comes from the Greek doxa, (“glory, splendor, grandeur”)

and logos, (“word” or “speaking”)

Bottom Line: Singing a ‘praise or worship offering’ about God’s glory.

A doxology is a praise saying.

JOY = Jesus…Others…Yourself

Eating Gluten-Free on a Budget

Sticker shock: A loaf of premium gluten bread costs anywhere from $5 to $9.

Special dietary restrictions can be more costly, but there are ways to save.

–Registering for a gluten-free brand’s e-newsletter or e-club. Then contact the various companies and ask if they have any coupons for their products.

–Stockpile Gluten Free items when you see a good deal.

For example, gluten-free pasta and flour will go on sale less often than gluten varieties. That means instead of buying only a month’s worth of pasta, a gluten-free family may need to buy enough for three months when the sale price hits rock bottom.

-Search out online deals: Amazon, VitaCost.com and DirectEats.com are three sites that routinely have good prices for gluten-free selections. Often they offer free shipping with a spending threshold of $25 to $50.

This can be a good way to quickly stock up on gluten-free products.

Make lifestyle changes…

Try using gluten-free tortillas instead of sandwich bread. Skip the pricey gluten-free pasta and make spaghetti squash or zucchini noodles. Make fried chicken with almond meal instead of flour.

*Fruit, vegetables, eggs, rice and beans are usually naturally gluten-free.

BTW: Over 3-million Americans follow a gluten-free diet https://goo.gl/sWWLH9

Wal-Mart is getting into the car business? Short answer, YES.

The nation’s largest retailer is teaming up with CarSaver to ‘sell’ vehicles in 25 Wal-Mart stores across the southwest. Here’s the deal: Staffers will be on hand to help buyers at CarSaver kiosk inside select Wal-Mart stores. Shoppers will then be connected with a car dealership within 15 miles of the Wal-Mart. BTW: Wal-Mart and CarSaver test marketed a pilot program in Stuart, Florida last year. Good News: Customers saved $3,000 off the car’s sticker price on average. Source: Automotive News

One Christian university that was hit hard by storms received a reminder of God’s protection. William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi suffered extensive damage from tornadoes recently, but thankfully, no fatalities.

Traffic Reminder…

Traffic Reminder…

The MOVE OVER Law requires that ALL motorists in NC to