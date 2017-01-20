Search
Home Blog Friday News JAN 20, 2017
Verne looks busy

Friday News JAN 20, 2017

Verne HillJan 20, 2017Comments Off on Friday News JAN 20, 2017

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

This Sunday, January 22, marks the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US…

* A list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog wbfj.fm.

 

Donald Trump is America’s 45th president.

When Donald Trump took the oath of office at noon, he used the Holy Bible that his mother gave him AND the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used when he took his oath of office.  VP Mike Pence was sworn in using Ronald Reagan’s Bible.

*The Holy Bible has been part of the swearing in ceremony since the first President George Washington.

Several presidents have broken tradition. Hayes, Arthur and Teddy Roosevelt did NOT use a Bible, or anything for that matter.  Quincy Adams, though a devout Christian, took his oath on law books and the Constitution. CBN News

 

The cost of a First-class stamp will increase 2 cents on Sunday.

From 47 cents to 49 cents.  Stamp prices actually went down last April.  If you currently own ‘forever’ stamps you will still be able to use them beyond Sunday.

https://goo.gl/xMYp5S

 

SCAM: Winston-Salem police are asking residents to be on the look-out for criminals posing as city employees.    Here’s the deal:

One crook lures the (homeowner / victim) outside their own home, while an accomplice slips into the home to steal stuff.  The first crook falsely tells the victim that the City of Winston-Salem is planning to do utility work on their property.  **Employees with the City of WS will have picture IDs.

WS Journal   https://goo.gl/SnZWLV

 

ProShots is offering a FREE Concealed Carry Class for Triad clergy         this Saturday (Jan 21). Registration info on the News Blog.  (336) 969-4867

 

A new study says cutting back on calories may extend your life. Researchers say adults who take in 30% less food could add years to their lifespan.    BTW: This ‘rule’ doesn’t apply to children.

 

An unexpected spill of candy on a Wisconsin roadway ended as story about cows. It appears the icy highway was littered with Skittles, which road officials said helped improve traction and a benefit for area commuters. But, it turns out the candy was on its way to be used as cattle feed. Strange? Not really, it appears cast-off candy has been used for years as a viable way to get carbs into cows, and at least one agricultural scientist says it’s perfectly OK, providing nutrients to cattle and keeping the candy from going to a landfill. Plus, strawberry skittles equals strawberry milk, right?  CNN

 

Previous PostScam Alert: Criminals posing as city employees
Community Events

Jan
21
Sat
7:00 am Country Breakfast Buffet @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Country Breakfast Buffet @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Jan 21 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Building Fund 336.431.9507
9:00 am Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
The class is presented by ProShots It’s FREE, however pre-registration is required 336.969.4867
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
9:30 am Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Jan 21 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Guest Speaker: Carol Tobias (President of National Right to Life) Cost: $35.00 (per person) 336.274.5433
12:30 pm WBFJ Ice Skating Day!! @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex (Winston-Salem)
WBFJ Ice Skating Day!! @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex (Winston-Salem)
Jan 21 @ 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm
Come out and skate to all the great tunes you hear on WBFJ!! Cost: $7.00 (admission)  /  $3.00 (skate rental) 336.777.1893 Other WBFJ Ice Skating dates: Dec 3 (6:30-10:30pm) Feb 25  (6:30-10:00pm)  

View Calendar

