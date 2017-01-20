Friday News JAN 20, 2017

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

This Sunday, January 22, marks the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US…

* A list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog wbfj.fm.

Donald Trump is America’s 45th president.

When Donald Trump took the oath of office at noon, he used the Holy Bible that his mother gave him AND the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used when he took his oath of office. VP Mike Pence was sworn in using Ronald Reagan’s Bible.

*The Holy Bible has been part of the swearing in ceremony since the first President George Washington.

Several presidents have broken tradition. Hayes, Arthur and Teddy Roosevelt did NOT use a Bible, or anything for that matter. Quincy Adams, though a devout Christian, took his oath on law books and the Constitution. CBN News

The cost of a First-class stamp will increase 2 cents on Sunday.

From 47 cents to 49 cents. Stamp prices actually went down last April. If you currently own ‘forever’ stamps you will still be able to use them beyond Sunday.

SCAM: Winston-Salem police are asking residents to be on the look-out for criminals posing as city employees. Here’s the deal:

One crook lures the (homeowner / victim) outside their own home, while an accomplice slips into the home to steal stuff. The first crook falsely tells the victim that the City of Winston-Salem is planning to do utility work on their property. **Employees with the City of WS will have picture IDs.

ProShots is offering a FREE Concealed Carry Class for Triad clergy this Saturday (Jan 21). Registration info on the News Blog. (336) 969-4867

A new study says cutting back on calories may extend your life. Researchers say adults who take in 30% less food could add years to their lifespan. BTW: This ‘rule’ doesn’t apply to children.

An unexpected spill of candy on a Wisconsin roadway ended as story about cows. It appears the icy highway was littered with Skittles, which road officials said helped improve traction and a benefit for area commuters. But, it turns out the candy was on its way to be used as cattle feed. Strange? Not really, it appears cast-off candy has been used for years as a viable way to get carbs into cows, and at least one agricultural scientist says it’s perfectly OK, providing nutrients to cattle and keeping the candy from going to a landfill. Plus, strawberry skittles equals strawberry milk, right? CNN