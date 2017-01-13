Friday News, JAN 13, 2017

Volunteer Opportunities this Weekend thru Monday and beyond… Celebrating and remembering the legacy of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. **List of “Day of Service” opportunities on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

7th Annual ‘Winter Drive for the Homeless’

This Saturday (Jan 14) from 10am to 1pm

at the Windsor Recreation Center (1601 E. Gate City Blvd) in Greensboro.

*GOAL: Collect winter gear + necessity items for the homeless in Guilford County.

Supporting the YWCA Greensboro Family Shelter

(SAT) Share-The-Health: Free health screenings will be available this Saturday 10am to 4pm at the Downtown Health Plaza, in Winston-Salem.

The Health fair is open to adults regardless of age, insurance coverage, income level and/or immigration status. Spanish-language interpreters will be available. Childcare will be provided. Sponsored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center

Big Announcement: The Greensboro Science Center plans to double the size of its zoo. Officials said they have raised $8.3 million of the $10 million needed

for the expansion.

The project will be the biggest expansion at the center since 2012, when it opened the $11 million Carolina SciQuarium.

BTW: An anonymous donor has offered to match 50 cents for every $1 donated up to half–million dollars. SOURCE: Greensboro News / Record https://goo.gl/Y5yYnC

ALERT: Two house fires have been connected to the kerosene /gasoline ‘mix-up’ from one local convenience store in Winston-Salem.

*Anyone who purchased (what they believed to be) kerosene from the Akron Market Citgo station on the corner of Glenn Avenue and Akron Drive in the last 10 days should call 911. *Gasoline could explode if used in a kerosene heater.

SOURCE: Winston-Salem Fire Department https://goo.gl/5xZbZx

CVS is now selling a rival, generic version of Mylan’s Epi-Pen at a fraction of the cost, just over one-hundred dollars ($110) for a twin pack of epinephrine injectors for people with severe allergies.

Details on the News Blog https://goo.gl/gWuoqR

Hottest selling vehicles on the highway?

The SUV. Four in every 10 vehicles sold in the US last year were SUVs. Sales have steadily risen since 2009. With no end in sight.

Kelly Blue Book reviews the most popular at the News Blog… https://goo.gl/FG9yV7

Due to last weekend’s blast of Winter weather, area schools are adjusting their schedules to accommodate days lost to snow covered roads..

List of ‘make-up’ days for area public schools on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager (the twin daughters of former President George W. Bush) are offering advice to Malia and Sasha Obama, as they get ready to leave the White House as ‘former’ first children.

In an open letter published by Time.com, Barbara and Jenna wrote…

“Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children —

a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines…

“You have lived through the unbelievable pressure of the White House.

You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them.

You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines.

But you have so much to look forward to. You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years.”

Read more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm https://goo.gl/hRh5Cn

Stats from the latest Winter Storm (Winston-Salem)

* 1,600 tons of salt

* 31,000 gallons of brine

*400 miles of major streets

* 245 miles of residential streets. SOURCE: Twitter / City of WS ‏@CityofWS

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Sanctity of Human Life Week starts this Sunday…January 15 – 22, 2017

A list of Pregnancy Care Centers in our area on the News Blog wbfj.fm.

The 18th Annual Prayer Breakfast for Life (and March for Life)

Date: Next Saturday (JAN 21) at the Doubletree on Hillsborough St in Raleigh.

Guest Speaker: Carol Tobias, President of National Right to Life

*Sponsored by NC Right to Life Sign up: ncrtl.org/prayer-breakfast

****Deadline to Register is this Monday (January 16)

Sunday, January 22, 2017…marks the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision by the US Supreme Court that LEGALIZED abortion in the US…

“Be strong and courageous.

Do not be frightened,

and do not be dismayed.

For the Lord your God

is with you wherever you go…” Joshua 1:9