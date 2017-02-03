Search
Friday News, FEB 03, 2017
Friday News, FEB 03, 2017

Verne HillFeb 03, 2017Comments Off on Friday News, FEB 03, 2017

RECALL: Ruth’s Salads has announced a recall of its Original Pimento Spread in the smaller, 7-ounce plastic containers due to possible Listeria.  Any Ruth’s spread from Lot #16, with a sell-by date of April 30, 2017, are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.  https://goo.gl/lzTMNG

 

Lowes Home Improvement needs +600 seasonal workers in the Triad.   Jobs include: Cashiers, lawn + garden associates and loaders.  Search jobs online: http://careers.lowes.com/opportunities/

 

Carmike Cinemas is offering FREE popcorn (along with other discounts on other concession snacks) for moviegoers all this weekend.  The promotion is celebrating Carmike’s merger with AMC.  https://goo.gl/ORwoAg

Details: The discounts include a FREE small popcorn thru Sunday (Feb 05)

$2 hot dogs on Friday, $2 candy on Saturday and $2 small frozen drinks on Sunday.

Participating locations across the Triad…

Carmike Wynnsong 12 in Winston-Salem

Carmike Ten in Winston-Salem

Carmike Eight in High Point

Carmike 18 in Greensboro

Carmike 10 in Asheville

Carmike 15 in Hickory

 

Join Bob Timberlake for an Artist ‘Meet and Greet’ this Sunday afternoon (FEB 05) from 1 and 4pm at the Bob Timberlake Gallery in Lexington.

Bob will tell the stories of inspiration behind his wonderful years of artwork.

*Sunday’s event kicks off Timberlake’s year long 80th birthday celebration in art.  https://www.facebook.com/BobTimberlakeGallery/

 

 

Drive Thru Difference…

“My son and I were in the drive-through at Chick-fil-A at Thruway on Jan. 26. When we approached the window to pay, we were told our meal had been paid by the driver in front of us. What a nice surprise! Thank you so much.

Your act of kindness touched me and will be paid forward.” — D.P.

(Ask Sam / Winston-Salem Journal)

 

Keep Jay Weaver in your prayers.

      Jay is the bass player for Big Daddy Weave.

-(Jay) is still healing from a deep infection in his body that required the amputation of both of his feet last summer.

-His doctor has recently cleared Jay to be fitted with one of two NEW prosthetist feet.  If all goes as planned, Jay will get to stand on his new feet at the end of February. .

Find out more at ‘Pray for Jay’ / Facebook page

 

 

 

 

Two very important seminars with a focus on

            Religious freedom in the public classroom.

 

(Fri Evening) “Keeping Their Faith in Public Schools”

FREE seminar for PARENTS this Friday evening (FEB 03)

Time: 7 – 8:30pm  FREE

Location:  Westover Church

505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410 http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/

 

 

(SAT MORN) ‘Faith, Freedom & Public Schools’ event for area educators

This Saturday morning (FEB 04) Times: 9am to 12:30pm

$20 per person / includes continental breakfast

Location: Westover Church

505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410

http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/

**Both seminars conducted by ‘Gateways to Better Education’,

 

 

 

Is your church hosting a Super Bowl party?

*Don’t charge admission. Churches cannot charge for people to watch the BIG game, but donations can be accepted to offset costs of food and other items.

Using the event to collect canned goods for a local food pantry and similar charity-driven promotions are also allowed.

Source: Christian Copyright Solutions. https://goo.gl/iWC2hf

 

 

(SUN) Christ United Methodist Church in High Point is having their annual “Souper Bowl” lunch this Sunday (FEB 5)…from 11am to 1pm

Fundraiser: $6/person for soup or chili with salad, dessert and drink.

*All proceeds going to the Appalachia Service Project –

 

 

Fact: Approximately 1.3 billion chicken wings will be consumed

during Sunday’s BIG game.  Food safety is nothing to play around with your Super Bowl Party.  Risky: Some types of food should NOT be left out at ‘room temperature’ for extended periods of time.   

USDA / Winston-Salem Journal   https://goo.gl/S1lbPo

Check out ‘Food Safety Tips’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

Previous PostRECALL: Ruth's Original Pimento Spread
