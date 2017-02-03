FREE Popcorn at Carmike Cinemas this weekend

The promotion is celebrating Carmike’s merger with AMC.

Carmike Cinemas is offering a FREE small popcorn thru Sunday (Feb 05) plus other discounts including…

$2 hot dogs on Friday, $2 candy on Saturday and $2 small frozen drinks on Sunday. https://goo.gl/ORwoAg

Participating locations across the Triad…

Carmike Wynnsong 12 in Winston-Salem

Carmike Ten in Winston-Salem

Carmike Eight in High Point

Carmike 18 in Greensboro

Carmike 10 in Asheville

Carmike 15 in Hickory