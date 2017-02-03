Search
Home Blog FREE Popcorn at Carmike Cinemas this weekend
FREE Popcorn at Carmike Cinemas this weekend

Verne HillFeb 03, 2017Comments Off on FREE Popcorn at Carmike Cinemas this weekend

The promotion is celebrating Carmike’s merger with AMC.

Carmike Cinemas is offering a FREE small popcorn thru Sunday (Feb 05) plus other discounts including…

$2 hot dogs on Friday, $2 candy on Saturday and $2 small frozen drinks on Sunday.      https://goo.gl/ORwoAg

Participating locations across the Triad…
Carmike Wynnsong 12 in Winston-Salem
Carmike Ten in Winston-Salem
Carmike Eight in High Point
Carmike 18 in Greensboro
Carmike 10 in Asheville
Carmike 15 in Hickory

