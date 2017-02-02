Approximately 48 million Americans get sick from food-borne illnesses each year.

Food safety is nothing to play around with. Risky: Some types of food should NOT be left out at ‘room temperature’ for extended periods of time.

Fact: Approximately 1.3 billion chicken wings will be consumed during this Sunday’s BIG game.

Among the USDA’s tips:

-If warm takeout foods are to be served immediately, keep them at 140 degrees Fahrenheit or above.

-If take-out foods will not be served immediately, either keep them warm in a preheated oven, or divide the food into smaller portions or pieces, place in shallow containers, and refrigerate. At serving time, reheat to 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

-Cold foods should be kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

-Do not wash raw chicken wings. The USDA suggests that washing will not destroy pathogens and may increase the risk of contaminating other foods and surfaces.

-Insure chicken wings are safe to eat by verifying they have reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Take the temperature of multiple wings in the thickest part of the wing, being careful to avoid the bone.

-Always use a food thermometer to check food temperatures – internally.

SOURCE: USDA / Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/S1lbPo

Check out more ‘Food Safety Tips’ for your Super Bowl Party On the News Blog at wbfj.fm