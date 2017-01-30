FDA: Stop using these homeopathic teething products

Warning: The FDA is urging parents to discontinue use of Hyland’s homeopathic teething products containing ‘belladonna’- a known toxic substance. Homeopathic teething tablets have been around since the early 1900s, providing temporary relief to babies growing their first teeth.

FYI: Instead of teething gels or tablets, the American Academy of Pediatrics suggests to “…gently rubbing or massaging the child’s gums with your finger and giving the child a cool (not cold) teething ring or a clean, wet, cool washcloth to chew on.” SOURCE: CNN https://goo.gl/RToQ6v