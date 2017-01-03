Famous Gospel singer slammed for preaching against homosexuality

In her response, Kim Burrell said that she never condemned gay people. In fact, Burrell said that she loves them, but was simply doing her job as a Christian: proclaiming the good news about Jesus Christ and that his grace and salvation is freely available to any person who repents turns to him and away from the bondage of their sin.

Famous gospel singer Kim Burrell is coming under fire for comments she recently made while speaking at her church, when she spoke about the dangers of living a homosexual lifestyle and how it is contrary to the message of Jesus Christ.

“Anybody in this room who feels the homosexual spirit, beg God to free you,” Burrell said…

“I came to tell you about sin. That sin nature. That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused a stain on the body of Christ,” she added. Read more at https://goo.gl/MwPXir

Kim gives testimony on the Steve Harvey Show…

Published on Dec 9, 2016: Music guests Kim Burrell (with Pharrell Williams) perform “I See a Victory” for the Tonight Show audience. From the movie ‘Hidden Figures’ out in theaters Jan 6th…