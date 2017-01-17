Search
Family First: Ricky Proehl is leaving the Panthers
panther-ricky-proehl

Family First: Ricky Proehl is leaving the Panthers

Verne HillJan 17, 2017Comments Off on Family First: Ricky Proehl is leaving the Panthers

“I always told him [Austin] when he started at Chapel Hill that if he became a starter or an impact player, that I would walk away to come to all his games…”   Ricky Proehl said Tuesday.

Ricky Proehl, wide receivers coach with the Carolina Panthers, is stepping down from coaching  to literally spend more time with his family – specifically his two sons who play college football.

His son Austin is a wide receiver at the UNC- Chapel Hill.  His son Blake will be a freshman wide receiver at East Carolina University.

“It’s extremely hard because (the Panthers receivers) are also family to me, Proehl said.   The thing I preach in our meeting room is family. That’s my teaching style. We’re in this together. We’re selfless, and we all have a common goal.

“I love coaching. This has been a wonderful experience. I feel like I have a lot to offer. Fortunately for me, I’m able to do that for my own two boys, and that’s what I’ll do.”

-Proehl. A stand out at Wake Forest University, has spent six seasons with the Carolina Panthers and the last four as wide receivers coach.

-Proehl played 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts. He won  Super Bowl 34 with the Rams and Super Bowl 41 with the Colts.

Proehl holds two school records at Wake Forest (for receiving yards (2,949 yards), and touchdowns (25), as well as ranking in the top five in receptions and receiving average)

Proehl owns, manages, and coaches at Proehlific Park, a world-class sports performance complex and fitness center he built in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Proel and his wife Kelly currently live in Greensboro. They have three older kids (a daughter and two sons).

Source:  CarolinaPanthers.com   https://goo.gl/fxO68J

