Faith, Freedom & Public Schools for Educators ($20) FEB 04

Faith, Freedom & Public Schools Event – for Educators ($20)

Saturday morning / FEB 04, 2017

9am to 12:30pm

$20 per person / includes continental breakfast

Location: Westover Church / 505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410

http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/

Purpose of the Event

Faith, Freedom & Public Schools is a 3.5 hour seminar for teachers, administrators and others working in education. It provides practical ways to appropriately and lawfully include teaching about the influence of the Bible and Christianity as it relates to history, culture, and values across the whole curriculum. You’ll also receive updates on federal and state religious liberty issues affecting students and teachers.

Program Benefits

Move from fear to freedom in your classroom:

How the idea of “separation of Church and State” applies and doesn’t apply to your classroom

Your state academic standards expect students to learn about the Bible and Christianity

Courts support teaching students about the Bible and Christianity – including religious aspects of holidays

We’ll give you practical lesson ideas you can use immediately in your classroom

Results

Gain confidence and peace of mind as you discover simple ways to lawfully, appropriately and academically:

Include how America’s Judeo-Christian heritage has influenced your academic subject

Invite students to live their faith in the classroom (and watch behavior improve)

Teach students what it means to be one nation under God

Teach about America’s religious heritage

Promote and defend students’ freedom of religious expression

Restore traditional recognition of Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter

This seminar will be conducted by Gateways, a national non-profit organization founded in 1991 to help public schools teach about the important contribution the Bible and Christianity make to the world. They give confidence to teachers and school administrators, and help parents navigate the public schools so their children graduate with their faith and values intact.

WATCH TESTIMONY VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2Fcp80t20I

*A certificate for 3.5 hours will be given to participants. Check with your district for CEU eligibility.