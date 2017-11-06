Search
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7

Verne Hill Nov 06, 2017

This is what the experts refer to as an off-year municipal election. Local races include Kernersville Board of Aldermen, mayor of Clemmons and the Lewisville Town Council.

Early voting is happening now.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

https://goo.gl/1kQjb3

 View your sample ballot:  https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

 

NC State Board of Elections: http://www.ncsbe.gov/

Click on your local board of elections office (by county) https://vt.ncsbe.gov/BOEInfo

 

Early voting has started for municipal races in Bethania, Clemmons, High Point, Kernersville, King, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown. Voters can cast ballots at the Forsyth County Board of Elections, 201 N. Chestnut St. in Winston-Salem. The polling site is open from weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday voting will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 4.

