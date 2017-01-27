Special dietary restrictions can be more costly. Sticker shock: A loaf of premium gluten bread costs anywhere from $5 to $9.
But there are ways to save.
–Registering for a gluten-free brand’s e-newsletter or e-club. Then contact the various companies and ask if they have any coupons for their products.
–Stockpile Gluten Free items when you see a good deal.
For example, gluten-free pasta and flour will go on sale less often than gluten varieties. That means instead of buying only a month’s worth of pasta, a gluten-free family may need to buy enough for three months when the sale price hits rock bottom.
-Search out online deals: Amazon, VitaCost.com and DirectEats.com are three sites that routinely have good prices for gluten-free selections. Often they offer free shipping with a spending threshold of $25 to $50.
This can be a good way to quickly stock up on gluten-free products.
Make lifestyle changes…
Try using gluten-free tortillas instead of sandwich bread. Skip the pricey gluten-free pasta and make spaghetti squash or zucchini noodles. Make fried chicken with almond meal instead of flour.
*Fruit, vegetables, eggs, rice and beans are usually naturally gluten-free.
BTW: Over 3-million Americans follow a gluten-free diet
Read more: https://goo.gl/sWWLH9
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- VP to speak at the March for LIFE in DC - January 27, 2017
- Eating Gluten-Free on a Budget - January 27, 2017
- What’s on your doggie’s iPod? - January 27, 2017