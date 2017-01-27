Eating Gluten-Free on a Budget

Special dietary restrictions can be more costly. Sticker shock: A loaf of premium gluten bread costs anywhere from $5 to $9.

But there are ways to save.

–Registering for a gluten-free brand’s e-newsletter or e-club. Then contact the various companies and ask if they have any coupons for their products.

–Stockpile Gluten Free items when you see a good deal.

For example, gluten-free pasta and flour will go on sale less often than gluten varieties. That means instead of buying only a month’s worth of pasta, a gluten-free family may need to buy enough for three months when the sale price hits rock bottom.

-Search out online deals: Amazon, VitaCost.com and DirectEats.com are three sites that routinely have good prices for gluten-free selections. Often they offer free shipping with a spending threshold of $25 to $50.

This can be a good way to quickly stock up on gluten-free products.

Make lifestyle changes…

Try using gluten-free tortillas instead of sandwich bread. Skip the pricey gluten-free pasta and make spaghetti squash or zucchini noodles. Make fried chicken with almond meal instead of flour.

*Fruit, vegetables, eggs, rice and beans are usually naturally gluten-free.

BTW: Over 3-million Americans follow a gluten-free diet

