Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Eating Gluten-Free on a Budget
29e33b3b1df81bcea69484c0341e4168

Eating Gluten-Free on a Budget

Verne HillJan 27, 2017Comments Off on Eating Gluten-Free on a Budget

Like

Special dietary restrictions can be more costly.  Sticker shock: A loaf of premium gluten bread costs anywhere from $5 to $9.

But there are ways to save.

Registering for a gluten-free brand’s e-newsletter or e-club. Then contact the various companies and ask if they have any coupons for their products.

Stockpile Gluten Free items when you see a good deal.

For example, gluten-free pasta and flour will go on sale less often than gluten varieties. That means instead of buying only a month’s worth of pasta, a gluten-free family may need to buy enough for three months when the sale price hits rock bottom.

-Search out online deals: Amazon, VitaCost.com and DirectEats.com are three sites that routinely have good prices for gluten-free selections. Often they offer free shipping with a spending threshold of $25 to $50.

This can be a good way to quickly stock up on gluten-free products.

Make lifestyle changes…

Try using gluten-free tortillas instead of sandwich bread. Skip the pricey gluten-free pasta and make spaghetti squash or zucchini noodles. Make fried chicken with almond meal instead of flour.

*Fruit, vegetables, eggs, rice and beans are usually naturally gluten-free.

BTW: Over 3-million Americans follow a gluten-free diet 

Read more:  https://goo.gl/sWWLH9

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostVP to speak at the March for LIFE in DC
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Texas Right to Life 16th Annual Celebration of Life

VP to speak at the March for LIFE in DC

Verne HillJan 27, 2017

dogmusic-min

What’s on your doggie’s iPod?

Verne HillJan 27, 2017

Krispy Kreme Coffee mug 2013

Friday News, JAN 27, 2017

Verne HillJan 27, 2017

Community Events

Jan
27
Fri
7:00 pm Post For Freedom: Human Traffick... @ The Fuse Cafe (Jamestown)
Post For Freedom: Human Traffick... @ The Fuse Cafe (Jamestown)
Jan 27 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The evening will include: local artists, baked goods, photo booth, coffee & more! January is National Human Trafficking Awareness & Prevention month https://www.facebook.com/events/1793059784290444/?active_tab=about  
Jan
28
Sat
6:00 pm Mark Lowry @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Mark Lowry @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Jan 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Special Guests: Cana’s Voice & Stan Whitmire Tickets: $30 (artist circle)  /  $20 (general admission) 336.996.7388  /  http://www.itickets.com  
Jan
29
Sun
12:30 pm Blood Drive @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Blood Drive @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Jan 29 @ 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm
Sponsored by the NWNC Chapter of the American Red Cross To schedule an appointment: 336.431.9507  /  http://www.redcross.org
Jan
30
Mon
3:00 pm Actors, Models, Talent for Chris... @ Embassy Suites (Winston-Salem)
Actors, Models, Talent for Chris... @ Embassy Suites (Winston-Salem)
Jan 30 @ 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm
AMTC is a 30 year-old company based on Christian values looking for aspiring actors, singers, models & dancers!! http://www.amtcworld.org (800) 782-7420 3:00 & 7:00pm auditions available  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 30 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one.  /  336.788.7600

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes