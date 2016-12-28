Duck Donuts is coming to the Triad?

Rebecca and David Johnson have the Duck Donuts franchise territories for Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.
The Johnson’s are opening several locations in the triad including…
Greensboro in January, at the corner of North Elm and Pisgah Church Road.
Another location is set to open near the Palladium Shopping Center in High Point.
A Winston-Salem location is still under consideration…
BTW: Duck Donuts got its name from the northern Outer Banks seaside town of Duck, N.C. The first Duck Donuts opened in Kitty Hawk in 2007. https://goo.gl/1FSuUF
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- CHONDA PIERCE – LAUGHTER IN THE DARK - December 28, 2016
- Most popular New Year’s Resolutions for 2017… - December 28, 2016
- Recycle your OLD Christmas tree - December 28, 2016