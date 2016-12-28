Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

SPARROWS
DROPS IN THE OCEAN
Home Blog Duck Donuts is coming to the Triad?
5862f49122f67-image-1

Duck Donuts is coming to the Triad?

Verne HillDec 28, 2016Comments Off on Duck Donuts is coming to the Triad?

Like

Rebecca and David Johnson have the Duck Donuts franchise territories for Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.

The Johnson’s are opening several locations in the triad including…

Greensboro in January, at the corner of North Elm and Pisgah Church Road.

Another location is set to open near the Palladium Shopping Center in High Point.

A Winston-Salem location is still under consideration…

BTW: Duck Donuts got its name from the northern Outer Banks seaside town of Duck, N.C. The first Duck Donuts opened in Kitty Hawk in 2007. https://goo.gl/1FSuUF

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTradition: New Year's Lucky Foods for 2017
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

news revised

Thursday News-

Tonia CornettDec 29, 2016

Chonda

CHONDA PIERCE – LAUGHTER IN THE DARK

Verne HillDec 28, 2016

new-years-resolutions-2014

Most popular New Year’s Resolutions for 2017…

Verne HillDec 28, 2016

Community Events

Nov
6
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 6 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2017 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Nov
13
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 13 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 8 2017 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Nov
19
Sat
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 19 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2017 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Dec
30
Fri
all-day Winterfest 2016 @ Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)
Winterfest 2016 @ Liberty University (Lynchburg, VA)
Dec 30 – Dec 31 all-day
Artists include: Newsboys, Crowder, For King & Country, Jordan Feliz, Love & the Outcome, Red, Humble Tip & others! Speakers include: David Nasser & Rich Wilkerson, Jr. Tickets: http://www.liberty.edu/winterfest/ 866.447.2084
7:00 pm Jordan Feliz @ Collide Church (Yadkinville)
Jordan Feliz @ Collide Church (Yadkinville)
Dec 30 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Special Guest: Summit Trace General Admission: $10 in advance / $15 at the door VIP Meet & Greet: $25 in advance / N/A at the door Ticket info: 336.469.3281 http://www.summittraceonline.com  

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes