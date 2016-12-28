Duck Donuts is coming to the Triad?

Rebecca and David Johnson have the Duck Donuts franchise territories for Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem.

The Johnson’s are opening several locations in the triad including…

Greensboro in January, at the corner of North Elm and Pisgah Church Road.

Another location is set to open near the Palladium Shopping Center in High Point.

A Winston-Salem location is still under consideration…

BTW: Duck Donuts got its name from the northern Outer Banks seaside town of Duck, N.C. The first Duck Donuts opened in Kitty Hawk in 2007. https://goo.gl/1FSuUF