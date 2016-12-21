Local WWII vets to honored on Wednesday

Special gathering WED, DEC 21 @ 3pm during Christmas For The City… “You Don’t Know my Story”

‘Visions of Hope’ will recognize local WWII Veterans through a photo journey this afternoon at the Embassy Suites Grand pavilion at ‘Christmas For The City’ *access through the tunnel from the lower level Benton Convention Center

3pm…Meet and Greet 4pm…Special ceremony

The purpose of “You Don’t Know My Story” is to form a ‘visual bridge’ connecting these WWII veterans and younger generations…

A total of 60 large 18 x 24 photos will be exhibited and will represent in part their life’s and heartwarming stories of each of these WWII Veterans.

Our hope for, “You Don’t Know My Story” is to form a bridge to connect these men and the younger generations, so their story and presence on Dec 21st, 2016 will instill knowledge and understanding to all generations to follow. The U.S. Air Force becomes the first service branch to plan for racial integration.

Local WWII veterans will honored…

John W. Hairston-Walnut Cove…US Tuskegee Airmen

William H. “Doc” Long-Oak Ridge…US Army

Fred Conner-Greensboro…US Army Air Corp

Rex Idol-of Kernersville…US Army Air Corp

Herman L. Sheets-Winston Salem…US Navy

Harvey T. Griffin-Kernersville… US Army

Ben Ray Bost-Winston Salem…US Navy

Milton P Stanfield-Madison…US Army

Special guests…

Brigadier General J.R. Gorham with NC National Guard (Kernersville)

Mayor Allen Joines

All military Veterans are invited to attend…

http://www.christmasforthecity.com/voh/