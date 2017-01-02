Community: Seven Ways to Minister to a Vulnerable Woman in 2017

Being invited into a woman’s space to hear her story is an honor and a privilege not to be taken lightly.

Two specific groups of women who are often vulnerable, isolated, and feel very misunderstood are those who have experienced abuse, either physical or sexual. Women who have been abused, whether past or present, have the inclination to struggle with shame and contempt, which can cause them to feel condemnation more readily.

While most of us desire to show loving-kindness toward these women, our words may not always flow well. It’s normal when we come face to face with atrocities such as abuse that we shudder not knowing what to do. We may begin to frantically search our mind for the right thing to say—or worse yet— inadvertently say the “wrong thing.” Let me encourage you with a few practical steps you can take.

Seven Ways to Minister to a Vulnerable Woman

Simply be present.

Don’t run away—literally or mentally.

Don’t condemn.

Don’t minimize.

Do acknowledge their pain (Gal. 6:2).

Do pray with and for them (Eph. 3:14–21).

Do help them find support

