Home Blog ‘The Cold Case Initiative’ – Dr O. DeShea Cuthrell
14054076_1220288751337842_7637985744996990819_n

‘The Cold Case Initiative’ – Dr O. DeShea Cuthrell

Verne HillJan 05, 2017Comments Off on ‘The Cold Case Initiative’ – Dr O. DeShea Cuthrell

(Sunday @ 5)  The Cold Case Initiative is a campaign that  will bring so much healing to families across America who have been devastated by their loved ones being murdered.

Purpose of the Cold Case Initative (founded by Dr O. DeShea Cuthrell) to further awareness and reward money toward unsolved murders. Families need justice and closure!

13925239_1209049249128459_6080112218173250285_n

Dr O. DeShea Cuthrell’s personal story…

“My family is only one of thousands who have been affected by such violence and senseless acts.

November 12, 2013, my cousin, Jeremy Alexander Brown, 28, was shot and killed in Charlotte, NC. As with many other cases like his, there are no suspects and no arrests. The Cold Case Initiative will never bring back our loved ones, but we will assist in bringing closure and justice to as many families that we feasibly can.

We are raising money to support the efforts to bring serious attention to as many cases that our funds can support. We will post reward money to these cases in effort to get people to come forth with information that will lead to the arrest of the responsible person(s).
Many situations will possibly require the aid of private investigators and many cannot afford the neccessary fees to acquire them. We want to help, we will help!”

We need your help NOW! Every day that passes without closure is one more day of unrelenting pain and frustration. We are desparate for your help and the sooner we can get some of these violent and heartless people off the streets, the safer we all can feel. Please donate today!

https://www.gofundme.com/coldcaseinitiative

(804) 691-4916        (336) 937-8504

EMAIL: thecoldcaseinitiative@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/CCInitiative/?hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

*Original air date: October 09, 2016

Previous PostWinter Weather WARNING for the Triad late Friday night into Saturday morning- copy
