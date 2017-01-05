Sunday @ 5 January 15, 2017
WBFJ Ministry of the Month (January)
“City with Dwellings,” a cooperative organization, works to engage our whole community in the effort to end homelessness in Winston-Salem.
Our diverse partnership of congregations, colleges, civic groups, and individuals – including persons formerly homeless – come together, empower, and humanize those who face homelessness; provide winter emergency shelter and outreach services; and strategically plan how we can integrate important homeless resources in our dynamic city and its developing downtown.
Through this mission, we form generative relationships among different populations – most importantly, between our homeless residents and the wider community; problem-solving with businesses, police, city servants, and health care professionals; and, leverage our city’s strengths to address the challenges of homelessness.
“City with Dwellings” alludes to a Judeo-Christian description of homes lining the streets as an image of a restored community.
https://citywithdwellings.org/
