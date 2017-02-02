Search
Is your church hosting a Super Bowl party?

Verne HillFeb 02, 2017Comments Off on Is your church hosting a Super Bowl party?

Most church Super Bowl gatherings are perfectly legal, but a few regulations could cause the NFL to throw a penalty flag on a congregation. 

 

Make sure your church follows these four guidelines.

Don’t charge admission. Churches cannot charge for people to watch the game, but donations can be accepted to offset costs of food and other items.
Using the event to collect canned goods for a local food pantry and similar charity-driven promotions are also allowed.

Location matters. A church is free to show the game in “its usual place of worship” but can’t rent a different facility like an auditorium or theater specifically to watch the game.
Also, a church that meets in rented property cannot show the game there even if the facility is where the church usually gathers for worship, according to an NFL representative who spoke with Christian Copyright Solutions.

Be careful with names and logos. While the NFL fiercely protects the use of the phrase “Super Bowl,” churches are free to refer to the game by name, mention the teams playing, and use “NFL” in promotional materials.
Churches cannot, however, use any copyrighted logo, including the NFL Shield, Super Bowl LI logo, or team logos.

DVRs are OK. The NFL prohibits rebroadcasting of its games, but churches can use a digital video recorder to watch the game if Sunday evening services run past kickoff.

https://goo.gl/iWC2hf

