Chris Berman: Time at ESPN has been ‘dream come true’.

After 31 years, Chris Berman (age 61) will be transitioning into a more ‘part-time’ role with the all sports network… Great perspective:

“The whole experience here has been a ‘dream come true’. When we started in 1979, I (Chris) was just 24. Nobody knew if ESPN would make it, or, for that matter, if cable TV would make it. I certainly wasn’t sure I would make it, but I really didn’t care. We were too busy having a blast, talking sports with viewers who were just like us, even if it was during the wee hours of the morning.

…What I didn’t know I was signing up for was a lifetime of friendships and, I like to think, respect. Respect from those I have worked with and from those in sports I have covered, and respect from those viewers who welcomed us into their homes. That’s what hits me the most as I look back at these past 38 years — knowing that all of this happened while we were just having fun and trying to get it right.” Source: Washington Post https://goo.gl/2C5C4v