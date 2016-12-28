CHONDA PIERCE – LAUGHTER IN THE DARK

(JAN 01, 2017) Best of Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ

Chonda Pierce has been making audiences laugh for more than two decades. Yet, in real life, then Emmy nominated Christian Comedian continues to trust in the Lord – in both comedy and tragedy…

Chonda’s big screen documentary “Laughing In The Dark” is based on her personal struggle to overcome depression. The film chronicles the devastating loss of her mother, an estranged daughter plus the tragedy of her husband (David’s) battle with alcoholism and eventual death from a stroke – all in the course of three years.

“Laughing In The Dark” is now out on DVD… http://chonda.org/about/

CBN News: Chonda Pierce shares about her documentary “Laughing in the Dark”

http://www1.cbn.com/studio5/archive/2016/04/04/laughing-in-the-dark-comedienne-chonda-pierce-on-life-after-tragedy

