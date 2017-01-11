Chick-fil-A honors fallen deputy…

(Orange County, Florida) Deputy Norm Lewis loved Chick-fil-A, so much so that he visited the University Boulevard location once or twice a week for years.
The 11-year veteran of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and motorcycle deputy died while helping hunt down a man suspected of killing Sgt. Debra Clayton, an officer with the Orlando Police Department on Monday.
His death has devastated all who knew him, including staff at his favorite Chick-fil-A. To honor their friend, they set up a “Missing Man Table”. See video: https://goo.gl/51EKqf
