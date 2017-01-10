NASCAR driver Carl Edwards will not compete in 2017.

Edwards is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing to pursue other interests outside of driving.

Joe Gibbs Racing has picked Daniel Suarez, reigning champion of the Xfinity Series, to replace Edwards as the driver of the #19 Toyota.

-Edwards might be the best driver of this generation to never win a NASCAR Series championship. In 2011, he and Tony Stewart tied for the championship, but Stewart won on a tiebreaker for most race victories.

-Throughout his career, Edwards has been very private about his personal life. Although he is outgoing, personable and popular with his sponsors, Edwards is one of the few drivers who isn’t active on Twitter and keeps a very low profile on social media. For his career, Edwards has 28 race victories in 445 starts.

SOURCE: Fox Sports https://goo.gl/G9sZDR