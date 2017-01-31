Two very important seminars coming up at the end of the week, with a focus on Religious freedom in the public classroom.
“Keeping Their Faith in Public Schools”
FREE seminar for PARENTS this Friday evening (FEB 03)
Time: 7 – 8:30pm FREE
Location: Westover Church
505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410
http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/
This is a brief seminar designed to equip parents of public school students to help keep their faith and values intact in a public school setting.
(Educators) Faith, Freedom & Public Schools Event (cost $20) this Saturday morning (FEB 04) Times: 9am to 12:30pm
$20 per person / includes continental breakfast
Location: Westover Church
505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410
http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/
The 3.5 hour seminar for teachers, administrators and others working in education will provide practical ways to appropriately and lawfully include teaching about the influence of the Bible and Christianity as it relates to history, culture, and values across the whole curriculum. You’ll also receive updates on federal and state religious liberty issues affecting students and teachers.
**Both seminars will be conducted by Gateways, a national non-profit organization founded in 1991 to help public schools teach about the important contribution the Bible and Christianity make to the world.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- The Bible and Public Schools: Religious Freedom - January 31, 2017
- Writer challenges followers to pay it forward - January 31, 2017
- Assimilation: Biblical standard for immigrants - January 31, 2017