Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog The Bible and Public Schools: Religious Freedom
Bible_USFLAG-210x210

The Bible and Public Schools: Religious Freedom

Verne HillJan 31, 2017Comments Off on The Bible and Public Schools: Religious Freedom

Like

Two very important seminars coming up at the end of the week,  with a focus on Religious freedom in the public classroom.

“Keeping Their Faith in Public Schools”

FREE seminar for PARENTS this Friday evening (FEB 03)

Time: 7 – 8:30pm  FREE

Location:  Westover Church

505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410

http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/

This is a brief seminar designed to equip parents of public school students to help keep their faith and values intact in a public school setting.

 

 (Educators) Faith, Freedom & Public Schools Event (cost $20) this Saturday morning (FEB 04) Times: 9am to 12:30pm

$20 per person / includes continental breakfast

Location: Westover Church

505 Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, NC 27410

http://www.westoverchurch.com/events/2017/02/

 

The 3.5 hour seminar for teachers, administrators and others working in education will provide practical ways to appropriately and lawfully include teaching about the influence of the Bible and Christianity as it relates to history, culture, and values across the whole curriculum.  You’ll also receive updates on federal and state religious liberty issues affecting students and teachers.

 

**Both seminars will be conducted by Gateways, a national non-profit organization founded in 1991 to help public schools teach about the important contribution the Bible and Christianity make to the world.

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

school-lunch-debts-600

Writer challenges followers to pay it forward

Verne HillJan 31, 2017

Among the 70 receiving United States citizenship, from left, Halimo Ismail, Mark Gibson and Massa Sheriff sing "God Bless the USA" during a naturalization ceremony at Worthington Kilbourne High School on March 21, 2013. 70 people from across the globe took the Oath of Allegiance to the United States in order to become American citizens. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch)

Assimilation: Biblical standard for immigrants

Verne HillJan 31, 2017

verne

Tuesday News, JAN 31, 2017

Verne HillJan 31, 2017

Community Events

Feb
1
Wed
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 1 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2017 Everyone who drops[...]
9:00 am Open House @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
Open House @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
Feb 1 @ 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Calvary Baptist Day School offers Preschool – 12th Grade 336.714.5479  /  http://www.cbdscougars.com
Feb
2
Thu
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 2 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2017 Everyone who drops[...]
Feb
3
Fri
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 3 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2017 Everyone who drops[...]
6:30 am Kiwanis Club Pancake Jamboree @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Kiwanis Club Pancake Jamboree @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Feb 3 @ 6:30 am – 8:00 pm
$7.00 (adults)  /  $3.00 (children) Proceeds: Twin City Kiwanis Youth Programs 336.722.9331  / http://www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org/  

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes