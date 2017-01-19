Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

MY HEART IS YOURS
WHEN THE STARS BURN DOWN
Home Blog The Bible and the peaceful transition of power
reaganinaugural

The Bible and the peaceful transition of power

Verne HillJan 19, 2017Comments Off on The Bible and the peaceful transition of power

Like

When Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Friday, he will use the Bible his mother gave him as well as the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used when he took his oath of office. The Holy Bible has been part of the swearing in ceremony since George Washington. Read more on the News Blog   CBN News

 

The inauguration is a political affair that also includes spiritual components. In addition to prayer, another tradition is the Bible used for the official oath of office.

It’s a tradition that dates back to the very first president.  George Washington started the custom in 1789. A newspaper reported he bowed and kissed the Bible out of reverence.

 

Ronald Reagan took the oath on his mother’s well-worn Bible, opened to Second Chronicles 7:14, which reads: “If my people who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will i hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and heal their land.”
George W. Bush used a family Bible

 

Several presidents did break tradition: Hayes, Arthur and Teddy Roosevelt didn’t use a Bible, or anything for that matter.   Quincy Adams, though a devout Christian, took his oath on law books and the Constitution.

 

Interesting Fact:   Gerald Ford was on Air Force One, when he was president, he asked also for a Bible, just for comfort. He couldn’t find a Bible on Air Force One, and from then on decreed that there should be a Bible on Air Force One and there has been one ever since,” said Presidential Historian Tevi Troy. 

CBN News  https://goo.gl/QCSYHH

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

popcorn-today-tease-160211_631286ac703e21e87c2fc7200c6b5511.today-inline-large

Thursday is National Popcorn Day!

Verne HillJan 19, 2017

20770535_bg1

Scam Alert: Criminals posing as city employees

Verne HillJan 19, 2017

pres2 (1)

Inauguration 2017 (various stories)

Verne HillJan 19, 2017

Community Events

Jan
20
Fri
7:00 pm Tim Hawkins @ Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham)
Tim Hawkins @ Durham Performing Arts Center (Durham)
Jan 20 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Tim Hawkins is a Christian comedian best known for parodying popular songs Special Guest: Kenn Kington Tickets: $19.00 – $55.00 (per person) Ticket info: 919.680.2787 http://www.timhawkins.net Tim Hawkins will also be in Charlotte (Jan 21).[...]
Jan
21
Sat
7:00 am Country Breakfast Buffet @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Country Breakfast Buffet @ Hopewell United Methodist Church (Trinity)
Jan 21 @ 7:00 am – 10:00 am
Proceeds: Building Fund 336.431.9507
9:00 am Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Clergy Concealed Carry Class @ Kerwin Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
The class is presented by ProShots It’s FREE, however pre-registration is required 336.969.4867
9:00 am REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT CLASS @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 21 @ 9:00 am – 11:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
9:30 am Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Prayer Breakfast for Life @ Doubletree by Hilton (Raleigh)
Jan 21 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
Guest Speaker: Carol Tobias (President of National Right to Life) Cost: $35.00 (per person) 336.274.5433

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes