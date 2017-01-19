The Bible and the peaceful transition of power

When Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Friday, he will use the Bible his mother gave him as well as the Bible that Abraham Lincoln used when he took his oath of office. The Holy Bible has been part of the swearing in ceremony since George Washington. Read more on the News Blog CBN News

The inauguration is a political affair that also includes spiritual components. In addition to prayer, another tradition is the Bible used for the official oath of office.

It’s a tradition that dates back to the very first president. George Washington started the custom in 1789. A newspaper reported he bowed and kissed the Bible out of reverence.

Ronald Reagan took the oath on his mother’s well-worn Bible, opened to Second Chronicles 7:14, which reads: “If my people who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will i hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and heal their land.”

George W. Bush used a family Bible

Several presidents did break tradition: Hayes, Arthur and Teddy Roosevelt didn’t use a Bible, or anything for that matter. Quincy Adams, though a devout Christian, took his oath on law books and the Constitution.

Interesting Fact: Gerald Ford was on Air Force One, when he was president, he asked also for a Bible, just for comfort. He couldn’t find a Bible on Air Force One, and from then on decreed that there should be a Bible on Air Force One and there has been one ever since,” said Presidential Historian Tevi Troy.

