Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Assimilation: Biblical standard for immigrants
Among the 70 receiving United States citizenship, from left, Halimo Ismail, Mark Gibson and Massa Sheriff sing "God Bless the USA" during a naturalization ceremony at Worthington Kilbourne High School on March 21, 2013. 70 people from across the globe took the Oath of Allegiance to the United States in order to become American citizens. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch)

Assimilation: Biblical standard for immigrants

Verne HillJan 30, 2017Comments Off on Assimilation: Biblical standard for immigrants

Like

What is the biblical position relating to those who would be immigrants? Have they the right to impose themselves on a sovereign nation, an established society?

First, the biblical standard for immigrants is that they obey the laws of a nation (the general standard for all, discussed above). Obviously, this relates to abiding by a nation’s decision whether or not to admit an alien, and on what terms and conditions. It also includes an assimilationist ethic. Foreigners duly admitted into a particular society are expected to assimilate, not impose their own customs, language, etc. and remake the receiving society in their own image.

Scripture passages such as Deuteronomy 16:9-15 illustrate the biblical assimilation ethic. Here, the Lord establishes for the Israelites the Feast of Weeks and the Feast of Tabernacles. These were religious observances, but also civil laws. In both cases, these laws required resident aliens to participate in the observance of these holidays. Likewise, the Fourth Commandment, calling for observance of the Sabbath day, also binds the resident alien (Deut. 5:14). Thus, in their public life, those aliens granted permission to reside in a nation owe a moral duty to the accepting nation to abide by its laws and assimilate to its customs. Such is morally responsible individual conduct in the context of immigration.

Second, forcing oneself on an existing nation is both unjust and unjustifiable. In other words, illegal immigration is morally wrong. Lawbreaking aliens bear moral responsibility for their unlawful actions.

 

-The authority God delegates to civil government focuses on justice, not mercy (though this is not to say laws should not be tempered by mercy). Biblical teachings of mercy generally apply to individual conduct, not to civil authorities. Further, standards of justice are not fully moral if they are not accompanied by judgment and punishment. These two elements (judgment and punishment) are integral, or else justice is not just.

 

-In short, the Old Testament teaches fair treatment of resident foreigners, with certain requirements of the aliens related to religious and civil legal standards. It also instructs that aliens were to assimilate to the Hebrew culture. Boundaries are meaningful, as well, and foreign presence among the Hebrews on several occasions was a curse. Few details of immigration procedures, standards, or other policy prescriptions appear. To infer some open-borders or mass-amnesty mandate from what actually appears in Scripture is wrong.

-Advocates for illegal immigrants like to blur moral lines. They offer up illegal aliens who purport to be Christians. Yet, wrapping their lawbreaking in Christian terms stands at odds with the clearer teachings of Scripture. It becomes all the more curious when a supposed Christian justification overlooks conduct that might be regarded as inconsistent with biblical standards. For example, purportedly Christian illegal aliens set the poor example of a criminal life, often abandon their young children to grow up without a parent’s daily guidance, and leave their community back home without the influence of “salt and light.”12

Read more on Immigration from a conservative Biblical POV…

A Biblical Perspective on Immigration Policy    By James R. Edwards Jr.

http://cis.org/ImmigrationBible

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostGift of Life
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

picmonkey-collage20

A Wake County couple is counting their blessings.

Verne HillJan 30, 2017

16196044_1384809058217223_5112628998713103565_n

Gift of Life

Verne HillJan 30, 2017

prayer1

Praying can be difficult

Tonia CornettJan 30, 2017

Community Events

Feb
1
Wed
9:00 am Open House @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
Open House @ Calvary Baptist Day School (Winston-Salem)
Feb 1 @ 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Calvary Baptist Day School offers Preschool – 12th Grade 336.714.5479  /  http://www.cbdscougars.com
Feb
3
Fri
6:30 am Kiwanis Club Pancake Jamboree @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Kiwanis Club Pancake Jamboree @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Feb 3 @ 6:30 am – 8:00 pm
$7.00 (adults)  /  $3.00 (children) Proceeds: Twin City Kiwanis Youth Programs 336.722.9331  / http://www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org/  
7:00 pm “Keeping The Faith In Public Sch... @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
“Keeping The Faith In Public Sch... @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
Feb 3 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
This seminar is designed to equip parents as they help their children keep their faith and values intact in a public school setting. It’s FREE  /  336.299.7374 http://www.westoverchurch.com/events  
7:30 pm “The Miracle Worker” @ Twin City Stage (Winston-Salem)
“The Miracle Worker” @ Twin City Stage (Winston-Salem)
Feb 3 @ 7:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Trapped in a secret, silent world and unable to communicate, Helen is violent and spoiled. Her parents hire a young teacher, who soon realizes that the deaf and blind child is desperately waiting to be[...]
Feb
4
Sat
9:00 am “Help End Poverty” Seminar @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Help End Poverty” Seminar @ Ardmore Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 4 @ 9:00 am – 10:30 am
This seminar is designed to help us better understand the economic, social and cultural realities that families with low wages face each day. One third of Forsyth County families live on incomes below the poverty[...]

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes