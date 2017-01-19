Search
Arkansas mom and kids build dream home using YouTube videos?
Arkansas mom and kids build dream home using YouTube videos?

Jan 19, 2017

Cara Brookins said her goal of undertaking such a huge project to bring her family back together worked.

After breaking ground (in 2008), the home was completed in nine months thanks to do-it-yourself YouTube videos and several 20-hour days.

“Slowly and painfully we learned how to take direction from one another, how to laugh, how to be funny…

We learned how to communicate.”

Cara has written a memoir about her family’s experience titles “Rise,” which will be out on January 24.

   -Read more:  https://goo.gl/D9XAsa

 

**What have you tackled using YouTube videos??

 

 

Previous PostInauguration 2017 (various stories)
