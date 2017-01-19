Arkansas mom and kids build dream home using YouTube videos?

Cara Brookins said her goal of undertaking such a huge project to bring her family back together worked.
After breaking ground (in 2008), the home was completed in nine months thanks to do-it-yourself YouTube videos and several 20-hour days.
“Slowly and painfully we learned how to take direction from one another, how to laugh, how to be funny…
We learned how to communicate.”
Cara has written a memoir about her family’s experience titles “Rise,” which will be out on January 24.
-Read more: https://goo.gl/D9XAsa
**What have you tackled using YouTube videos??
