ALERT: Second house fire connected to kerosene / gasoline ‘mix-up’

If you purchased kerosene from Akron Market Citgo station on the corner of Glenn Avenue and Akron Drive in the last 10 days should NOT use it.

Authorities have identified three of the six people who purchased gasoline from Akron Market Citgo station when they thought they were buying kerosene.

Update: The Winston-Salem Fire Department now says that a second house fire has been connected to the kerosene / gasoline ‘mix-up’ from one local convenience store.

*Gasoline has the potential to explode if used in a kerosene heater.

