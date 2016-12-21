ACTION: Tell your NC legislators what you feel about repealing HB2…

Breaking: North Carolina lawmakers meeting in Raleigh on Wed for a special session to discuss the possible repeal of House Bill 2.
Update: The Charlotte City Council has now voted (7-2) for a FULL repeal of their own 3-part non-discrimination / bathroom ordinance, during an emergency meeting Wednesday morning.
The Charlotte City Council voted on Monday to repeal one of 3 parts of the city’s own controversial “bathroom’ ordinance…” in a deal to leverage lawmakers in Raleigh to repeal HB2 by December 31. SOURCE: WBTV News https://goo.gl/iXQ3u0
**Let your state rep know how you feel about HB2, links on our News Blog
AFA: Tell NC legislators not to repeal HB2… https://goo.gl/GhA9lV
NC Family: There is no price tag we can place on the privacy and safety of women and children in our state, and I implore you to STAND FIRM in defense of House Bill 2!
Charlotte Finally Repeals Bathroom Ordinance on Condition of HB2 Repeal
