ACTION: Tell your NC legislators what you feel about repealing HB2…

Breaking: North Carolina lawmakers meeting in Raleigh on Wed for a special session to discuss the possible repeal of House Bill 2.

Update: The Charlotte City Council has now voted (7-2) for a FULL repeal of their own 3-part non-discrimination / bathroom ordinance, during an emergency meeting Wednesday morning.

The Charlotte City Council voted on Monday to repeal one of 3 parts of the city’s own controversial “bathroom’ ordinance…” in a deal to leverage lawmakers in Raleigh to repeal HB2 by December 31. SOURCE: WBTV News https://goo.gl/iXQ3u0

AFA: Tell NC legislators not to repeal HB2…

NC Family: There is no price tag we can place on the privacy and safety of women and children in our state, and I implore you to STAND FIRM in defense of House Bill 2!

