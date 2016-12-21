Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

SPARROWS
DROPS IN THE OCEAN
Home Blog ACTION: Tell your NC legislators what you feel about repealing HB2…
Trans-Bathrooms

ACTION: Tell your NC legislators what you feel about repealing HB2…

Verne HillDec 21, 2016Comments Off on ACTION: Tell your NC legislators what you feel about repealing HB2…

Like

Breaking: North Carolina lawmakers meeting in Raleigh on Wed for a special session to discuss the possible repeal of House Bill 2.

Update: The Charlotte City Council has now voted (7-2) for a FULL repeal of their own 3-part non-discrimination / bathroom ordinance, during an emergency meeting Wednesday morning.

The Charlotte City Council voted on Monday to repeal one of 3 parts of the city’s own controversial “bathroom’ ordinance…”   in a deal to leverage lawmakers in Raleigh to repeal HB2 by December 31.   SOURCE:  WBTV News   https://goo.gl/iXQ3u0

**Let your state rep know how you feel about HB2, links on our News Blog

 

AFA: Tell NC legislators not to repeal HB2…  https://goo.gl/GhA9lV

 

 

NC Family:  There is no price tag we can place on the privacy and safety of women and children in our state, and I implore you to STAND FIRM in defense of House Bill 2!

https://goo.gl/yuRKvu

 

 

Charlotte Finally Repeals Bathroom Ordinance on Condition of HB2 Repeal

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostLocal WWII vets to honored on Wednesday
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

12-28-09 ornaments118.jpg

Stress Less: Constructive ways to beat the ‘holiday blues’

Verne HillDec 22, 2016

regifting101

Is it okay to re-gift Christmas presents?

Verne HillDec 22, 2016

download-23

Surprising Depression Symptoms (Prevention)

Verne HillDec 22, 2016

Community Events

Oct
30
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 30 @ 6:00 pm – Dec 25 @ 7:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Nov
6
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 6 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2017 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Nov
13
Sun
6:00 pm Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Financial Peace University @ Maple Springs United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 13 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 8 2017 @ 8:00 pm
The Financial Peace University is a 9-week video seminar based on Dave Ramsey’s best-selling book, “The Complete Money Makeover.” 336.722.7563
Nov
19
Sat
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 19 2016 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2017 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
23
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 23 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry  

View Calendar

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes