Home Blog 109 year old shares ‘secrets to long life’
ruth-benjamin

109 year old shares ‘secrets to long life’

Verne HillJan 19, 2017Comments Off on 109 year old shares ‘secrets to long life’

“Miss Ruth never drank, never smoked, but she was happy. And I think that was the key to her longevity.”

Ruth Benjamin, from southern Illinois, just celebrated her 109th birthday.  Ms Ruth has some advice for living a long life.

“I never smoked a cigarette in my life, I never drank liquor in my life, and I had one husband for 43 years…and I love bacon!

Ms Ruth was born in 1908, one of six children.

Mr Ruth worked at Quakemaid in Terre Haute for 43 years. While her life may be more quiet now, she used to always be on the go.  “I’ve been to Hawaii, I’ve been to Washington D.C., I’ve been to Niagara Falls.”

 

Dr. Jim Turner of Cork Medical Center is Ruth’s doctor.  “‘What do you do with someone who’s 109 years old?’ and my answer was ‘absolutely nothing.

As for a key to Ruth’s long life? Dr. Turner attributes that to her attitude.  “Hard work. A loving family. A wonderful marriage. And she never drank, she never smoked, but she was happy. And I think that was the key to her longevity.”

https://goo.gl/owFBbV

Previous PostArkansas mom and kids build dream home using YouTube videos?
