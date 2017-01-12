Search
​Update: 'Make-up' days for area public schools
Bus in Snow

​Update: ‘Make-up’ days for area public schools

Verne HillJan 12, 2017Comments Off on ​Update: ‘Make-up’ days for area public schools

Due to last weekend’s blast of Winter weather, area schools are adjusting their schedules to accommodate days lost to snow covered roads…  

Winston-Salem  / Forsyth County Schools

Make-up days: February 14, April 10 and June 9

 

Davidson County Schools

Make-up days: January 23, January 24 and February 20.

 

Davie County Schools

The Board of Education waived the January 9 inclement weather day for students. Students will make up January 10 inclement weather day on January 25, which was originally scheduled as a teacher workday.

 

Guilford County Schools

Make-up days for traditional academic calendar schools: January 25, March 31 and June 12.

20-day extended-year schools (Allen Jay Middle, Brooks Global Studies, Johnson Street Global Studies and Washington Montessori): No scheduled makeup days; days will only be made up if the district exceeds five inclement weather days.

10-day extended-year schools (Allen Middle, Fairview Elementary, Hampton Elementary University Partnership, Oak Hill Elementary, Parkview Village Elementary and Wiley Elementary): January 25, March 31 and June 12.

The Early College at Guilford: January 25, March 20 and March 21.

Greensboro College Middle College: January 25, April 12 and April 13.

The Middle College at UNCG: January 25, February 13 and April 12.

The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro: January 25, March 13 and May 23.

Other Early/Middle Colleges and Academies (The Academy at Central, The Academy at Smith, The Middle College at Bennett, The Middle College at N.C. A&T, The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, The Middle College at GTCC-High Point and The Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown): January 25, March 13 and May 23.

 

Surry County Schools

Make-up days: March 10, June 12 and 13, with June 14 and 15 as possible additional make-up days if needed.

 

Randolph County Schools

There are five days built into the school calendar to absorb missed days. Three days this week were missed that will not be made up. Consequently, there are two more days that could be missed with no make-up days.

http://myfox8.com/2017/01/12/snow-makeup-days-for-schools-in-the-piedmont-triad/

